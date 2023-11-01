Robyn Brown says it ‘stings’ that she wasn’t invited to Christine Brown’s birthday celebration

It’s Christine Brown’s party, and she doesn’t have to invite Robyn or Kody Brown if she doesn’t want to.

In a new Sister Wives preview, Christine celebrated her 50th birthday with a bang, going all out with a themed bash.

Christine and her guests went all out for the affair, and most of Christine’s family and friends were in attendance, including her sister wife, Janelle Brown.

As Janelle described it, Christine’s birthday celebration felt like a “big declaration of independence” amid the new life that Christine was living following her split from Kody while it was still fresh.

While all of Christine’s loved ones showed up to help celebrate her special day, there were two people unsurprisingly left off the guest list: Kody and Robyn.

“Kody and I and our kids were not invited to Christine’s birthday party,” Robyn said in a confessional.

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown says it’s ‘really hard’ when she and her kids don’t get invited to family gatherings

“It’s really hard for my kids and I when we find out that the family’s gathering and doing things,” Robyn added. “It stings when we find out.”

Although Christine chose not to have her ex and his “favorite wife” “attend her party, she did admit that it would have been “nice” for Robyn’s kids to be present.

“Because they should see their siblings,” Christine reasoned.

Although Christine noted that her kids would love to hang out with their brothers and sisters, she didn’t think her birthday party was the place to do that.

“But this isn’t a place for a reunion like that anyway,” Christine added. “It’s just not.”

Kody, Robyn, and their kids’ absences from the party didn’t stop Christine and her guests from having a great time, though.

After Christine blew out the candles on her cake, she teased what she wished for.

“It has something to do with being in a romantic relationship again,” Christine dished.

Christine gushes over her and Janelle’s relationship: ‘We’re family’

In addition to her hopes of finding love again — which we now know she did with her husband, David Woolley — Christine also gushed over Janelle and her kids showing up to celebrate with her.

“We’re a family,” Christine said of herself, Janelle, and their combined 12 kids. “Janelle and I and our kids are family. We’re just gonna stick together, and it means a lot to me that they’re here.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.