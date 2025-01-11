LPBW fans think Matt Roloff is Kody Brown’s look-alike with new hairstyle

Does Matt Roloff have a long-lost reality TV star brother?

The Little People, Big World star, had his fans thinking so with his latest photo.

The 63-year-old TLC star uploaded a photo to Instagram that got LPBW fans’ tongues wagging and threw them for a loop.

In the photo, Matt posed at the beach, looking carefree and refreshed.

Matt smiled in the photo, looking quite different than his fans are used to, with a new shaggy gray do.

In the caption of his pic, Matt wrote, “Livin’’ and Lovin’ life,” and in text over his photo, he added, “lovin’ my best life! ha.”

The photo was met with more than 8,000 likes and hundreds upon hundreds of comments.

Most of the comments were from Matt’s fans and followers, who were shocked by his new long, curly hair—which, by the way, looked as though it had been filtered.

LPBW fans liken Matt’s new hair to Kody Brown’s

Among the comments were quite a few from Instagram users who felt Matt resembled a fellow reality TV star with his new mane and one who takes his hair very seriously: Sister Wives star Kody Brown.

One of Matt’s followers got the discussion started when she asked, “Is kody Brown your brother?🙄”

Other Instagram users saw the humor in @angelacolaris’ comment and responded with humorous replies of their own.

LPBW fans compared Matt to Kody Brown. Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

Many of Matt’s followers didn’t need to convey how much they were amused with words, using only a series of crying-laughing emojis in their comments.

One commenter admitted they thought Matt’s photo was the Sister Wives star, Kody Brown, at first glance.

Another joked, “Kody wishes he had Matt’s hair lol.”

@bevortho wrote, “No, because KB’s hair doesn’t look this good … or as happy.”

Matt is enjoying life while LPBW is on hiatus

While Matt didn’t geotag his photo, it may have been taken during a recent vacation to the British Virgin Islands.

In November 2024, Matt uploaded a photo of himself in a bucket hat as he enjoyed a day at the Soggy Dollar Bar beach resort.

In his caption, Matt wrote, “hangin’ out at the @soggydollarbar in the #bvi.”

Now that Little People, Big World is on hiatus and pumpkin season has come to a halt, Matt has more free time on his hands.

Matt is reportedly finished filming for Little People, Big World

Although there hasn’t been an official announcement regarding the future of LPBW, a source recently told The Sun that after 25 seasons on the air, it’s coming to an end.

According to the insider, “Little People is done. They were going to end the show before doing the weddings; it’s been a long time coming.”

“It doesn’t really have anything to do with the cast members,” they continued. “But many had been ready for it to be over and aren’t too sad it’s come to an end.”

Allegedly, Matt was pressing to film more seasons, but his fiancee, Caryn Chandler, was relieved the show was over.

Now, adds the source, Matt and Caryn are instead looking forward to focusing on their upcoming retirements and some “much-needed rest.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus on TLC.