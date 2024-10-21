Sister Wives: Christine’s kids grossed out by her PDA, think she’s moving too fast with David

Christine Brown Woolley isn’t afraid to show a little public display of affection with David Woolley.

In Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives, Christine and her kids discussed her new relationship with David.

While her kids supported her dating for the first time in her life after splitting from their dad, Kody Brown, they were also apprehensive about how quickly things were moving between Christine and David.

Ysabel and Paedon were the most outspoken about needing more time to accept Christine and David’s romance.

Ysabel told her mom that she would eventually get used to seeing her mom with another man, but it would take some time.

Paedon said, “Mom, acknowledging it’s going fast isn’t us telling you that it’s bad.”

“It’s just it’s just being us observant. It’s just saying, ‘Oh, this is going really fast,'” he added. “It’s not us telling you to stop or slow down.”

Christine refuses to slow it down with David

Christine was relieved to hear Paedon’s feedback because she clarified that she wouldn’t slow down just because her kids thought she needed to.

“Oh, good, because I wouldn’t,” she replied to Paedon.

We know that things moved very quickly between Christine and David off-camera.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Christine hard-launched David on Instagram in February 2023.

Christine told her followers she had found the love of her life, and just eight months later, she and David were officially Mr. and Mrs. Woolley.

Christine’s kids are grossed out by her PDA with David

As far as Christine and David’s PDA is concerned, Christine’s kids had differing opinions, but the consensus was they didn’t have any desire to see it.

Mykelti pointed out that she and her siblings were adjusting to seeing Christine be physically affectionate with David because PDA was non-existent during her marriage to Kody.

Mykelti felt as though Christine and David’s PDA was healthy, but Ysabel pretended to throw up, signaling that she was grossed out by seeing her mom get hot and heavy with her new boyfriend.

And, as Christine’s son Paedon put it, “I’m happy for you, but I’d rather not be in the same room.”

But as far as Christine is concerned, she and David aren’t going to stop showing affection.

“So we kiss, and we hug in front of our kids,” Christine confessed.

“It’s a whole new world for them, and David and I just don’t care, and our kids are just going to have to get used to it.”

Janelle, Meri, and Kody weigh in on PDA

Although Christine and Kody were never affectionate, Kody and his second wife, Janelle, were.

But Janelle admitted that she was uncomfortable with PDA in front of everybody.

Meri weighed in, and while she didn’t mention any affection between herself and Kody, she voiced that there is a limit when it comes to PDA.

“Like, be respectful,” Meri said during a confessional.

When Kody was asked about displaying PDA, he told TLC’s cameras that he hated it because it was “awkward” and “never quite right” when he had four wives.

However, now that he only has one wife, Kody admits that he’s all about public displays of affection.

“I actually … I like doing PDA now, but Robyn’s very shy,” he confessed with a smile.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.