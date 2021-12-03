Kim Kardashian reignited feud with Larsa Pippen through her latest Instagram post

Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian haven’t been friends since July 2020. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Kim Kardashian seemingly proved she’s still not friends with Larsa Pippen.

Kardashian, 41, and Pippen, 47, were once inseparable. However, in June 2020, the Real Housewives of Miami star was unfollowed by the KKW Beauty CEO and her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. Since then, Pippen has shared some insight into what led to the fallout between them in several interviews.

In December 2021, Kardashian posted a selfie on Instagram. Although the photo seemed harmless, many fans noted the possible shade directed at Pippen.

Kim Kardashian commented on others “stealing” her “recipe” amid Larsa Pippen feud

On Thursday, Dec. 2, Kardashian shared a photo on her Instagram timeline. The post showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wearing a hot pink top. While puckering her lips, she flaunted her glam look in the selfie.

For makeup, Kardashian opted to wear brown eyeshadow and dramatic faux eyelashes. She also wore matte, pink lipstick in the photo. As she posed, Kardashian’s best friend, La La Anthony, stood in the background, placing one hand on her eyebrow.

“They can steal your recipe but the sauce won’t taste the same,” she captioned the post.

Following Kardashian’s Instagram share, several of her 267 million followers commented on her caption. Almost instantly, many fans applauded her alleged clap back to Pippen.

The SKIMS founder’s photo came out after her former friend was accused of trying to “become the new Kim Kardashian” by RHOM star Adriana de Moura.

“Larsa reading this post 👁 👄 👁 “ one commenter said.

“Oop! The shade go off bae,” another chimed in.

Although Kardashian’s supporters enjoyed her comment, others believed she had some help from her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

“That’s definitely a Pete Caption,” one follower critiqued.

What happened between Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen?

Many KUWTK viewers often saw Kardashian and Pippen’s friendship on the show. The reality stars shared a close bond for over a decade. Additionally, Pippen was close to multiple members of Kardashian’s family, including her husband, Kanye West.

In 2020, their relationship took a shocking turn when they stopped following each other on social media. Although the Kardashians never explained why the unfollows happened, Pippen said West turned the family on her after she blocked his call.



“Obviously, that really upset him,” she explained on the Hollywood Raw podcast. “So, he turned that into, ‘Oh, she’s this, and she’s that.’ [The Kardashians] all started to ride his wave. If you’re that easily swayed, like the wind, then do I really give a f**k? Should I give a f**k? I don’t know. Was I hurt by it? Yes. But at the same time, I’m like, I’ve done nothing. I’ve never done one thing. I’ve been the most honest and truthful best friend to all of them.”