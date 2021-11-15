7 of the most successful Kardashian-Jenner friendships, ranked

Some of the Kar-Jenners’ closest friends knew them before they were famous. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Friendship and loyalty mean a lot to many members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

For almost two decades, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars have introduced their fans to several of their friends. Many of them even became cast members on the show. However, some of the family’s long-running friendships, like Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods, didn’t last forever.

While the Kardashians refer to themselves as each other’s best friends, some siblings still have successful non-related friendships.

7. Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox

In January 2021, Kourtney confirmed that she has a new man in her life. After spending several years as friends, she and Travis Barker started dating. Soon, the couple were seemingly inseparable and eventually became engaged in October 2021.

Since they’ve been together, fans have noticed that Kourt’s been hanging out with a different crowd. During the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, she and Megan Fox introduced Barker and Machine Gun Kelly as their “future baby daddies.” Fox and Kelly began dating in May 2020.

After the VMAs, Kourtney and the Transformers star continued flaunting their newfound friendship. In September 2021, they posted several steamy photos while promoting Kim Kardashian’s Skims line. During one photo, the two held each other’s hips while biting on opposite sides of an apple.

According to Us Weekly, Kourtney’s new friendship with Fox is perfect for them and their boyfriends.

“Megan and Kourtney have grown closer as friends over the last two months,” a source shared. “They act like best friends when they’re together.”

“Kourtney has been spending more time with Megan than some of her sisters,” they continued. “It’s mainly because she and Travis are inseparable, and Travis and Machine Gun Kelly are very close, so usually they bring along their girlfriends to hang out with them.”

6. Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony

Kim Kardashian has brought many friends into the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle. However, not all of them have lasted. In 2015, Kylie’s relationship with Tyga reportedly put a halt in Kim’s friendship with Blac Chyna. Additionally, the Skims founder stopped being friends with Larsa Pippen in 2020.

Despite several feuds, Kim’s friendship with La La Anthony remains solid. The twosome met in the early 2000s when they were trying to become famous. However, Kim refers to La La as one of her “besties.” Throughout the years, they’ve supported each other through marriages, children, career highs and lows, and divorces.

In 2021, La La and Kim found themselves single again. The Power alum filed for divorce from Carmelo Anthony after 11 years of marriage and one child together. Kim and Kanye West are also ending after six years and four children- North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.

“Kim and I, we have a great time together, and we both were like, ‘Hey, let’s just take a day and go out to Palm Springs with [my son] Kiyan and all her kids and just have some fun. We always do that,” La La said in an interview with Extra.

Kim also showed La La how much their friendship means to her. In June 2021, she gifted her best friend with a Hermes Birkin bag. According to HelloBeautiful, Birkins can range from $10,000 to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

5. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber

Kendall Jenner might have multiple model friends, but her bond with Hailey Bieber is so strong Kylie couldn’t get between them. The runway stars first connected at New York Fashion Week and instantly hit it off. However, Kylie and Bieber were already close at the time.

“She was actually best friends with Kylie, and I was good friends with her cousin Ireland [Alec Baldwin’s daughter],” Kendall explained to Elle. “Hailey lived in New York, and whenever we were there, we would hang out with her.”

“From then on, she was my homie,” she continued. “At first, Kylie was mad; I had to bring them back together and be like, ‘No, it’s okay, guys.’ But it’s all good; that’s our love story.”

Since becoming friends, Kendall and Bieber shared many moments. In 2019, the KUWTK even hosted her bachelorette party before she married Justin Bieber.

4. Kylie Jenner and Anastasia Karanikolaou

When Kylie Jenner ended her longtime friendship with Woods, she leaned on several friends for support. One of the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s frequent partners in crime was Anastasia “Stassie Karanikolaou. Both Karanikolaou and often post photos from their adventures on social media. In Kylie’s last post with her best friend, the two of them wore bikinis outside with their eyes closed.

Although some fans thought Karanikolaou was Woods’ replacement, they’ve been friends longer. In an interview with Bustle, the model explained that she met Kylie in middle school. After meeting at Barnes and Noble, they further connected during their first sleepover.

“We know too much about each other. We’re stuck with each other forever,” Karanikolaou said, followed by joking that they’re “going to move to a farm together and get married.”

3. Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick

It’s not every day that your sister’s exes become one of your closest friends. However, Khloe and Scott Disick had the same experience years after he and Kourtney Kardashian ended. On KUWTK, fans watched Khloe and Disick frequently butt heads over how he treated Kourt. However, they mended their relationship when he became the father of three of her sister’s children- Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Eventually, Disick and Khloe formed a tight bond. The Good American star has often referred to him as another brother. Although he sometimes makes Khloe his “#WCW,” he also loves the friendship they share.

“Scott and Khloé bounce of each other — they have the same dry sense of humor and are often in hysterics when they’re together,” a source shared with Life & Style. “This wasn’t always the case, though. Khloé wasn’t a fan of Scott when he was dating Kourtney because of the way he treated her, but since then, he’s cleaned up his act and matured, and she’s seen a whole new side to him.”

2. Kim Kardashian and Jonathan ‘Foodgod’ Cheban

Kim’s other longtime pal, Jonathan “Food god” Cheban, was around the Kardashian-Jenner family long before their fame. Throughout the years, the friends remained strong and shared multiple memories. Additionally, Food god accompanied Kim and her kids in creating several Halloween looks.

During their friendship, the Kar-Jenner family have often teased the friends about their loyalty. In 2013, Food god admitted that he and Kim only had one fight but added that they didn’t speak for days.

“The only time we fought was on TV with my business partner,” he explained to the Daily Mail. “That’s the only time I didn’t answer her calls, and I was furious about it because I fought he was on his side. That’s the only time in 10 years, we literally don’t fight. There have been smaller arguments filmed on previous episodes, but that was the one time he considered it an actual fight.”

1. Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq

Khloe and Disick may be close, but she and Malika Haqq have been best friends for quite some time. The two met in high school and still share a seemingly inseparable relationship. From the beginning of Keeping Up, fans watched them support each other through almost everything. Additionally, they both gave birth around the same time. Khloe’s daughter, True Thompson, was born in April 2018. As for Haqq, she and her ex-boyfriend, O.T. Genasis, welcomed Ace Flores in March 2020.

No matter how busy their lives become, Khloe never misses a moment to highlight Haqq. In honor of the ATL star and her twin, Khadijah Haqq’s birthday, the Good American founder celebrated them with a series of photos and a heartfelt post.

“Happy birthday, besties!!!!” Khloe wrote. “I’ll never be able to explain the bond we have, but we know what it is. We know nothing can change what we have. One of the best feelings in the world is the security I have in you two.”

“You are more than my friends,” she added. “You’re my Twins. Actually My Triplets. You are my memories! We have So many new chapters and phases to enter in and out of. Especially after this wacky past year, we have so much life to make up for. We have so much more life to go together. We will do so as Triplets 😉 “