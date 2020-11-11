Kardashian family reportedly unbothered by Larsa Pippen’s recent allegations

The Kardashian family is seemingly unfazed by recent comments and allegations that former family friend Larsa Pippen made about them during a podcast interview.

In addition to commenting on Tristan Thompson rumors, Pippen discussed why she’s no longer friends with the Kardashian family. She even suggested that Kanye West had “brainwashed” the family to be against her.

Despite all the talking that Pippen did, a source close to the Kardashians says the family isn’t really paying too much attention to Larsa’s recent interview.

Larsa’s allegations included Kanye brainwashing family

During her Hollywood Raw Podcast appearance, Larsa Pippen denied cheating with Tristan Thompson behind Khloe’s back. Instead, she said she was dating him before Khloe and had introduced Tristan to the family. Shortly after the introduction, Larsa said Tristan started dating Khloe. Larsa said she let it be and didn’t chase him.

Larsa also said that she eventually had to block Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West. This was due to Kanye calling her so much to rant about things that it became unbearable. She said it was obvious her doing so “really upset him.”

Pippen believes her blocking Kanye, along with him feeling threatened by her relationship with Kim, may have led to Kanye playing into the Kardashian family’s falling out with her.

“[Kanye] has literally brainwashed the whole family into thinking I don’t even know what,” she said. “I don’t even know. He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that.”

She also mentioned a story about bumping into Kylie Jenner’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Travis Scott, at a club. Scott apparently called up Kylie to say Larsa was hitting on him. Pippen denied this on the podcast and suggested that “maybe he was the highest in the f**king room.”

Larsa said she believes Kanye’s suggestions about her to the family may have also played into their interpretation of the Travis Scott situation.

Nonetheless, Pippen admitted she isn’t feeling any sort of way about the family no longer being friends with her.

“I just felt like, do what’s best for your family. I love you; you and I are best friends; we’ve been through everything together. I would never do anything to jeopardize our relationship, we are like sisters, like family,” Pippen said.

Kardashian family unbothered by Pippen’s comments

A source close to the family recently commented on how the Kardashians reacted to Larsa Pippen’s appearance on the Hollywood Raw Podcast. Based on the source’s comments, they’re not even really worrying about it, ET Online reported.

“The Kardashians aren’t paying much attention to Larsa’s recent interview. They know why they aren’t close to Larsa anymore and she’s entitled to her opinions,” the source said.

“At the end of the day, Khloe and Tristan are in a great place as are Kim and Kanye. Larsa continues to say she doesn’t care about no longer being close to the family, but people close to her know she does care and continues to talk about it,” the source added.

Pippen’s recent podcast appearance comes months after the Kardashian family unfollowed her on social media. Kanye took to his Twitter to simply tweet “Larsa” before deleting it.

Per ET Online, a source said the family simply outgrew their relationship with Pippen, and they all drifted apart. That source suggested there were no bad feelings involved, though. Everyone’s moving forward, it seems.

So while Larsa Pippen was featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians episodes as a family friend, that probably won’t be the case any time soon.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8/7c on E!