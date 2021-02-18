Larsa Pippen says she feels betrayed by Kardashian family

Larsa Pippen feels betrayed by the Kardashians. Pic credit: Hollywood Unlocked/YouTube

Former Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen admits that she felt betrayed by the Kardashians after they abandoned her amid the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

During an interview on Fox Soul’s Hollywood Unlocked, Larsa mostly tried to keep it peaceful and positive. However, she eventually admitted that s the Kardashians after the media accused her of cheating with Khloe Kardashian’s on-again-off-again boyfriend, Tristan.

She explained that she learned an important lesson from the whole ordeal.

“People that you go to bat for, don’t expect will go to bat for you. I had to learn that the hard way,” she shared. “Because I was a very loyal friend. And I’m a very loyal friend. My personality’s like…if I love you, it’s ’til the end.”

When Jason Lee initially asked Larsa if she felt betrayed by the Kardashians, she denied it. But after further questioning, she admitted that betrayal was an apt way to describe how she felt about the situation.

She explained that the backlash she received on social media was the reason she spoke out.

“Do I feel betrayed? Hell, yeah. When people were thinking x, y, and z. The reason why I said the whole thing about Tristan was only because…people were damning me and were writing me on Instagram and stuff and on Twitter like, ‘Oh, you’re no longer friends with them because you hooked up with Tristan.’ I was like, ‘That’s not true.'”

Then Jason pushed Larsa further on and implied that they were responsible for the backlash because they remained silent rather than coming to her defense and “they left you out there to get killed in the press.”

“For sure,” she agreed. “That’s why I had to defend myself and I was like, ‘By the way, I knew him before.’ You know what I’m saying? Like, let’s not get it twisted.”

Larsa fought the cheating allegations

When the cheating rumors were still fresh, Larsa spoke out about how there was no overlap between hers and Khloe’s fling with Tristan. In fact, she claimed that she was the one who introduced the Kardashians to Tristan.

She opened up about the issue on the Hollywood Raw podcast.

“I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloe. Before Khloe or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him,” she clarified on the podcast. “I had him come to LA. I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloe, which is fine. I don’t even care. It’s whatever.”

Despite clearing her name, the Kardashians never accepted Larsa back into their lives.

Larsa may return for the RHOM reboot

Larsa may be back in the limelight as she has reportedly been asked to return to reality TV.

A source told ET that she has been asked to return for the Real Housewives of Miami reboot. She is reportedly open to it but hasn’t made an official decision yet.

Larsa was on RHOM for Season 1 in 2011. She left the show just after that first season. However, her drama with the Kardashians may have refocused Bravo’s interest in her.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns to E! in March.