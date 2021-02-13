Larsa Pippen ‘offered a role’ on Real Housewives of Miami reboot, will she accept?

Real Housewives of Miami alum and Keeping Up with the Kardashians guest star Larsa Pippen may appear in the reboot of the series.

Larsa only appeared on the first out of three seasons of RHOM, but it looks like she’s a top contender for reboot candidates.

A source tells ET that Larsa “has been offered a role on The Real Housewives of Miami.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Is Larsa ready to return to reality TV? The source says that she “is considering it.”

Real Housewives of Miami reboot confirmed

The Real Housewives of Miami reboot is coming and casting is underway.

“The Real Housewives of Miami is coming back and Bravo is already in the full swing of interviewing potential cast mates to hire,” a separate source told ET.

Bravo has a very specific agenda when it comes to casting this time around.

Read More Kardashian family reportedly unbothered by Larsa Pippen’s recent allegations

“They want to have a very diverse cast and are speaking to women from all different backgrounds,” a source told Us Weekly.

The RHOM reboot comes after Bravo head Andy Cohen petitioned for Peacock to revive the show on Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino.

“I have really been trying to get Peacock to pick up Miami,” Andy shared. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this. I don’t know where we are with that. I have to say the fans of Miami are still very vocal, and so I’ve been an advocate for Peacock bringing back Miami.”

RHOM first premiered in 2011 with cast members Larsa, Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton and Cristy Rice. Larsa and Cristy left ahead of Season 2 and were replaced by Lisa Hochstein, Joanna Krupa, Ana Quincoces and Karent Sierra.

Larsa Pippen has made headlines on Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Larsa Pippen may return for the RHOM reboot. Pic credit: Bravo

Larsa hasn’t been in a great place with the Kardashians ever since they accused her of dating Khloe Kardashian’s on-again-off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson behind their backs.

Larsa has denied these claims. On an episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast, she expressed that she got with Tristan before Khloe started dating him.

“I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloe. Before Khloe or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him,” she clarified on the podcast. “I had him come to LA. I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloe, which is fine. I don’t even care. It’s whatever.”

Her track record of bringing drama to reality TV has made her a desirable candidate in Bravo’s eyes.

Time will only tell whether Larsa will officially accept a role on the RHOM reboot.

The Real Housewives of Miami has been on hiatus since 2013 on Bravo.