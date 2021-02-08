Real Housewives of Miami is returning, Bravo looking for cast

The Real Housewives of Miami is returning to Bravo! Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Miami is officially returning to Bravo!

Not only is it coming back for sure, but casting for the show has already started

“The Real Housewives of Miami is coming back and Bravo is already in the full swing of interviewing potential castmates to hire,” a source tells ET.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Additionally, Bravo is sticking with its mission of promoting diversity.

“They want to have a very diverse cast and are speaking to women from all different backgrounds,” a source tells Us Weekly.

The potential castmates have reportedly already gone through “several” rounds of interviews.

Will any of the previous cast members return for the RHOM reboot?

RHOM was canceled after just three seasons. The show was reportedly declining in ratings all season and continued to drop through the reunion, which is usually a red flag for the network.

Read More Several Real Housewives social media bloggers are boycotting RHOC because of Kelly Dodd

When the show was last on the air, the cast members were Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton, Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein and Joanna Krupa.

Additionally, Larsa Pippen and Cristy Rice were on Season 1 of the show.

It’s unclear whether any of these women will be cast in the RHOM reboot. However, if ratings were low when these women were on the show, it is likely there will be a big shakeup for the reboot cast.

Andy Cohen has been pushing for a RHOM reboot

Andy Cohen has been the force behind the movement to revive RHOM.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Andy appeared on Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino and revealed that he has been campaigning to get RHOM back on air.

“I have really been trying to get Peacock to pick up Miami,” Andy shared. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this. I don’t know where we are with that. I have to say the fans of Miami are still very vocal, and so I’ve been an advocate for Peacock bringing back Miami.”

Andy was reportedly distraught about the show being canceled, and he wasn’t the only one.

In addition to some vocal fans, cast member Lea was disappointed about the show’s cancelation. She reportedly didn’t believe that the show was canceled due to low ratings.

At the time, Andy offered that the cancellation might have been due to Marysol’s mom, Mama Elsa’s, ailing health. She had been a big part of the show but wasn’t on for Season 3 as much due to her declining health. Sadly, Elsa Patton passed away in 2019.

Fortunately, Andy’s hard work has paid off and the show is making a comeback.

The Real Housewives of Miami has been on hiatus since 2013.