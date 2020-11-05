The Real Housewives of Miami might get a reboot, will all the Season 3 cast members make a return?

This might be the most exciting news we’ve heard from Andy Cohen in a while.

Apparently, we might be getting a Real Housewives of Miami reboot sometime in the future.

Fans absolutely loved RHOM! The women were stunning, outspoken, and knew how to bring the drama. Couple that with the gorgeous Miami backdrop and Bravo had a winning formula.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Viewers were shocked when the show was not renewed for a fourth season, and Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen has been dodging questions about its return for many years now.

During a recent podcast chat, Andy Cohen revealed that he’s actually trying to get the show on the Peacock streaming network!

But, if the show does return to TV, which housewives will make a return?

Will all the Season 3 cast return for the reboot?

It’s too early to say who will make up the cast of Season 4 if the Real Housewives of Miami does make a return.

Read More All of the Real Housewives cities, ranked

But, fans would most likely want to know what the cast from Season 3 has been doing since the show wrapped.

The Queen of Miami, Lea Black, will probably sign on because she wasn’t too happy about the show’s cancellation.

A few years ago, Lea made it clear that she wasn’t really buying Andy Cohen’s explanation about why the franchise was canceled when he cited low ratings as a reason.

The former Miami housewife spoke out on her YouTube channel, Lunch with Lea saying, “Because I’m respectful of Bravo and respectful of the network, I don’t want to speak on their behalf. …So I always say, you know, ‘Always leave them wanting more!'”

As for the other cast members, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein, and Marysol Patton have all remained close friends over the years. So it would be quite easy to fall right back into their Housewives roles.

It’s easy to imagine that Ana Quincoces and Karent Sierra would sign on for Season 4 as well.

Will there be new housewives on RHOM?

It’s safe to say that they will most likely add some new housewives into the mix if the show does return.

One familiar face that will be noticeably absent from the franchise is Joanna Krupa.

When we last saw the model, she was married to nightclub owner Romain Zago, but they divorced less than four years later.

Joanna has since remarried and is now a mom to a sweet baby girl.

The avid animal activist along with her husband, Douglas Nunes, and their baby currently reside in Poland, making it near impossible for her to join the Miami cast.

Are you excited about the possible Miami reboot?

Well, let’s hope Andy Cohen can get the Peacock network to greenlight the project and bring our Miami girls back!

The Real Housewives of Miami has been on hiatus since 2013.