Andy Cohen is getting ready for RHOP Season 5 reunion, here’s how you can send in your cast reunion questions

It feels as if The Real Housewives of Potomac just premiered Season 5 on Bravo, but we’re actually 13 episodes into the season.

Believe it or not, there are only two episodes left before the season is officially over.

This means the Bravo cast and crew are already gearing up for the much-anticipated reunion.

It’s already been a drama-filled season, with one of the most explosive altercations in the show’s five-year history.

The physical fight between former friends Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard has taken center stage, dividing not only the cast but viewers as well.

As the fallout of the fight continues to unfold on the show, the network is already making plans for the reunion.

And you have a chance to send in your burning questions for the cast members.

Andy Cohen talks RHOP reunion

Bravo head honcho and Housewives reunion host Andy Cohen just shared some RHOP news on social media.

Andy says the team is now getting ready for The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, and he’s asking viewers to send in their burning questions.

The reunion always delves into the most dramatic moments from the season, and castmates are held accountable for what they said and did during the show.

A favorite feature of the reunion is when Andy reads fan questions as the housewives squirm in their seats.

Viewers are not afraid to call out the Bravo alums, and now, you can too by simply tweeting your question to @Andy on Twitter.

Who knows, you may very well hear your question on the reunion show.

By the way, you’ll have a lot of competition, as viewers are already sending in their questions for the RHOP ladies.

Andy has received over 2,000 questions so far and some of them are juicy.

Fans send in questions for RHOP reunion

We filtered through some of the questions sent in by RHOP viewers for the Season 5 reunion.

And we’ve certainly seen some good ones so far.

As expected, many fans are talking about the main storyline this season – the shocking fight between Candiace and Monique.

Many of the questions are centered around that, but at the risk of giving anything away, we’ll only share a few.

“Ask Candace why she is willing to provoke someone who’s upset but is surprised when they react,” wrote one Twitter user.”You can’t say ‘drag me’ and then be surprised and litigious when you’re dragged.”

Someone else also had a question for Monique. They wrote, “Why did it take u so long to feel ‘remorse’ & to reach out to Candiace to apologize? The story seems convenient.”

There were lots of other questions for the other RHOP ladies as well.

But you’ll just have to wait until the Season 5 reunion rolls around to hear all the shady questions from fans of the show.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.