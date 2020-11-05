Here’s what Andy Cohen has been doing to get Real Housewives of Miami picked up for Season 4

Although there is plenty of Real Housewives franchises going strong on Bravo, Andy Cohen has been working on getting the canceled The Real Housewives of Miami picked up for Season 4.

It has been seven years since Miami aired on Bravo. The show debuted in 2011 with Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen, and Cristy Rice as housewives.

Cristy and Larsa left after the first season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lisa Hochstein, Joanna Krupa, Ana Quincoces, and Karent Sierra stepped in to breathe life back into RHOM for Season 2 and 3. The new additions weren’t enough for Bravo to keep the franchise around with the final show airing in 2013.

Now Andy is hoping to revive the franchise with a new home and cast.

What has Andy been doing to get The Real Housewives of Miami a Season 4?

Andy stopped by Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino to chat all things Bravo. He dropped a bombshell revealing he has petitioned Peacock streaming service to pick up RHOM Season 4 all these years later.

“I have really been trying to get Peacock to pick up Miami,” Andy shared. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this. I don’t know where we are with that. I have to say the fans of Miami are still very vocal, and so I’ve been an advocate for Peacock bringing back Miami.”

Read More Will there be a Below Deck Med Season 5 reunion? Andy Cohen gives fans hope with request

There is no doubt streaming services have become a lifeline for network shows that have been canceled. Longmire and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt are two examples of shows Netflix revived.

The reason Peacock is the perfect fit for The Real Housewives of Miami is that the same parent company owns the streaming service and Bravo. So having Peacock revive the reality TV show would still keep it within the family, so to speak.

Why was RHOM canceled?

Bravo rarely cancels one of the Real Housewives franchises. There are currently eight installments of the show airing throughout the year on the network.

To date, only two installments have been canceled by Bravo, The Real Housewives of Miami, and The Real Housewives of DC.

So why didn’t RHOM make the cut? According to Andy, the ratings declined throughout the final season, and the lack of one cast member impacted the renewal.

Mama Elsa, the mother of Marysol Patton, was not featured very much in Season 3 due to health issues. Elsa Patton died in 2019. Andy thinks Mama Elsa played a bigger part in the franchise than Bravo or the cast realized.

If Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen gets his wish, Peacock will greenlight The Real Housewives of Miami Season 4.

Do you think RHOM should be pick up again?

The Ral Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.