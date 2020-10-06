Captain Lee Rosbach shocks Andy Cohen with jaw dropping Below Deck Season 8 spoilers

Captain Lee Rosbach shocked Andy Cohen with jaw-dropping Below Deck Season 8 spoilers during Watch What Happens Live.

The infamous captain has been teasing fans with juicy tidbits of the upcoming season ever since the first look trailer dropped. It was full of so much drama and one OMG moment that left fans anxiously awaiting the premiere.

Last night, Captain Lee joined fired Below Deck Mediterranean chef Hindrigo ‘Kiko’ Lorran for a virtual chat on WWHL. Andy wasted no time asking the captain a few crucial questions.

The return of Eddie and Kate’s replacement

The biggest casting news surrounding Below Deck Season 8 is that Eddie Lucas returns as bosun, and newcomer Francesca Rubi is replacing Kate Chastain as a chief stew.

Andy asked the captain how he felt about Eddie coming back. Captain Lee was happy to have a familiar face on board. They didn’t have to go through the “trials and tribulations” of getting used to each other. It made things a little easier for the captain and Eddie.

Then Andy wanted to know how Francesca compares to Kate. It is a fair question that all fans want to be answered too.

“I’m not even gonna go there,” Captain Lee responded. “Kate is always gonna have a very, very sweet spot in my heart because we worked together for a long period of time, and she was my right hand. There was nothing that I couldn’t delegate to Kate that I just couldn’t pass it off and walk away from it and know that it was gonna get done.”

The captain also explained it is not fair to Francesca to compare the two women. He has only worked a season with Francesca but spent six seasons with Kate.

Leaving Andy speechless

Captain Lee spoke candidly about boatmances. He is not in favor of them, but they always happen and almost always go south.

The captain teased that sometimes two people have to be fired because of it. Andy concluded there was a spoiler in there somewhere, but Captain Lee kept mum.

It was what the famous captain said next that left Andy shell-shocked. The host asked Captain Lee his thoughts on the new chef, Rachel Hargrove, and how she compared to other chefs on the Bravo show.

“I am just going to come out with it. She is probably the best most knowledgeable chef I have ever worked with on a yacht,” Captain Lee stated.

Oh yes, Rachel is not only the best he worked with on Below Deck but in his career.

Season 8 is full of drama but also a first for the captain and the show. No, the coronavirus pandemic is not considered a first but it does impact the Bravo show.

It’s going to be a must-watch season for sure.

Below Deck Season 8 premieres on Monday, November 2 at 9/8c on Bravo.