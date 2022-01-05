Kim Kardashian no longer follows Miley Cyrus on Instagram after she flirted with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian unfollowed Miley Cyrus after her New Year’s Eve hosting gig with Pete Davidson. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ ImagePressAgency, Admedia

Kim Kardashian won’t let Miley Cyrus get in the way of her budding romance with Pete Davidson.

The SKIMS founder and the Saturday Night Live star are seemingly going strong since they started dating in October 2021. As the relationship heats up, though, Kardashian is reportedly becoming more territorial when it comes to Davidson. The 28-year-old actor is the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s most consistent hookup since she filed for divorce from Kanye West.

In December 2021, Cyrus and Davidson’s on-air behavior caused Kardashian to unfollow the Party in the U.S.A. singer.

Kim Kardashian unfollowed Miley Cyrus following her Tonight Show appearance with Pete Davidson

Cyrus and Davidson announced they were co-hosting a New Years’ Eve special live during the holidays. While promoting the event, they attended several late-night shows, including The Tonight Show.

Cyrus serenaded Davidson with her version of It Should of Been Me by Yvonne Faris at their appearance. She also referenced one of he and Kardashian’s nights out, saying “it should have been me in that Lamborghini leaving that nice restaurant.”

After the Dec. 10, 2021 appearance, Cyrus went to Davidson’s Staten Island home. In the same night, Kardashian joined the venue, where Page Six spotted her leaving the following day.

However, the KKW Beauty founder unfollowed Cyrus on Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 4, following her and Davidson’s NYE hosting gig. According to the Wrecking Ball singer’s fan Instagram account, she still follows Kardashian on Instagram.

Where Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson stand in 2022

Despite her unfollowing Cyrus, Kardashian is seemingly not over Davidson. Although they didn’t spend the holidays together, they recently boarded a private plane to the Bahamas to make up for the lost time. The trip marks the new couple’s first romantic trip alone since photographers spotted them holding hands at Knotts Berry Farm in October.

Kardashian also plans to move forward with her divorce from West. Even though the Donda rapper has frequently asked his estranged wife to take him back, she filed to be “legally single” in December 2021.

However, Ye doesn’t seem to mind the separation for now, as he recently started dating a model named Julia Fox. Shortly after his split from Vinetria, West and Fox had a luxurious dinner together on New Years Day.

“Julia and Ye are dating,” a source revealed to Page Six. “They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely. “They’re kind of kindred spirits, and it’s cool to watch.”