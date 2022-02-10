Kim Kardashian is ‘not happy at all’ with Travis Scott after his recent outings with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is upset with Travis Scott for going out after he and Kylie Jenner welcomed a new baby. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

Kim Kardashian reportedly feels that Travis Scott chose Kanye West’s side in their ongoing divorce.

Since Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from West, 44, last year, many inner circle members have supported her through the split. Before she officially filed, her sisters, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and mom Kris Jenner remained by her side on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Following his recent claims about Kardashian’s parenting, several Kardashian-Jenner family members also unfollowed West on social media.

While her sisters seem to be on the same page, their boyfriends allegedly have other plans. Jenner’s partner, Scott, reportedly betrayed Kardashian’s trust by continuing to go out with West.

Kim Kardashian feels ‘stabbed in the back’ by Travis Scott supporting Kanye West

On Monday, West hosted a listening party for his upcoming project, Donda 2. While there, TMZ snapped photos of the rapper walking outside in LA. West wore a black, peep-through face mask, a leather jacket, a tank top, and jeans in the photo.

Scott walked alongside West, wearing a maroon sweater, black pants, a black shirt, grey and white boots, and a brown hat. During the outing, the rappers also partied with Chaney Jones, who looks similar to West’s wife.

According to HollywoodLife, Kardashian was “not happy at all” when she saw Scott and West together. The SKIMS founder reportedly felt double-crossed by the Antidote rapper after she publicly defended him after his fatal Astroworld concert last year.

“Kim went out of her way to support Travis publicly following the Astroworld incident, and she feels that he has stabbed her in the back these past couple of weeks,” the insider shared.

Kylie Jenner isn’t ‘thrilled’ about Travis Scott and Kanye West, either

Although Scott’s actions hurt Kardashian, another Kar-Jenner sister also doesn’t like him spending time with West. Jenner reportedly wants the Sicko Mode rapper to stay home and away from Kardashian and West’s drama. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO announced the birth of their son on Sunday.

“To put it lightly, let’s just say that Kylie is less than thrilled that Travis is spending time with Kanye while Kim is dealing with all of this drama,” another source said. “She wishes he would respect some boundaries and just lay low for a bit. The last thing Kylie needs right now is any stress while she’s still recovering from birth and busy taking care of a newborn.”

Last month, West stated that Scott and Jenner gave him access to Chicago and Stormi’s birthday party after discussing it on Instagram Live. Although their actions upset Kardashian, she reportedly tries her best to keep the drama away from her baby sister.

“Kim has not said anything to Travis directly because she does not want to blow things up more than they already are,” the source added. “She has spoken to her sisters and Kris about it, and they all agree that it is just kind of messed up. She just thinks that, right now, Travis should be at home with his newborn son rather than out partying with Kanye.”