Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian dropped major hints about her and Travis Scott’s son’s name

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby boy’s name reportedly has a spiritual meaning.

On Sunday, Jenner announced the birth of her second child with Scott. In the Instagram photo, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO shared a black-and-white snap of her son’s hand next to his big sister, Stormi Webster. Jenner also captioned the picture as “2-2-22,” marking the child’s birth.

Following The Kardashians star’s post, fans suspected she left several breadcrumbs regarding her son’s name. Here’s how Kim Kardashian and more of Jenner’s family members supported the allegations.

Kylie Jenner may have named her and Travis Scott’s son Angel

Underneath Jenner’s post, multiple members of her inner circle congratulated the mom of two. However, many of the comments had a similar theme, as they referred to the newborn as an “angel.”

Throughout the posts, Kim, Kris Jenner, Jenner’s best friend, Stassie ​​Karanikolaou, and makeup artist, @makeupbyariel described the baby as an “angel baby” or “angel pie.” Although Kim didn’t say the word, she left an angel emoji under her sister’s photo.

Despite not saying if she named her baby Angel, Jenner silently teased the moniker as well. Since she gave birth on 2/2/22, several Twitter users noted that she had the child on “angel numbers.” Additionally, Jenner limited her comments to the people she follows, consisting of the Kar-Jenner clan, family, and friends.

After witnessing the clues, some social media users shared their predictions.

“Kylie’s baby’s name is either Angel or Angelo,” one fan said. “Called it.”

“Theory time: Kylie Jenner’s baby is called Angel,” predicted another. “Everyone who knows Kylie is commenting angel something on her post where she announces the birth of her child. She also was born on 2/2/22, which seems very planned and I’m sure was planned so she could have the name angel.”

How Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s ‘Angel’ changed their relationship

While fans continue theorizing over their child’s name, Jenner and Scott are reportedly basking in their growing family. According to Us Weekly, the pair were more than ready to have a second baby and actively planned their pregnancy.

“She is so happy for her family,” a source said of Jenner. “Travis [Scott] is beyond thrilled. They both have wanted this for a long time.”

“She has been trying for almost two years to get pregnant,” said another insider. “She has always wanted another kid close to Stormi’s age.”

Although they broke up in 2019, the on-again, off-again couple announced the Life of Kylie alum’s second pregnancy last August. However, shortly after the news, Scott faced multiple lawsuits when ten people died of Compression asphyxia, and 300 more were injured at his Astroworld Festival.

As Monsters & Critics previously shared, Jenner also received backlash for allegedly recording the fatal stampede.