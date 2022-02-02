Kylie Jenner pays tribute to her and Travis Scott’s ‘baby’ Stormi Webster

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s oldest daughter, Stormi Webster, turned four on Tuesday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ ImagePressAgency

Happy Birthday, Stormi Webster!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby girl turned four years old on Tuesday, Feb. 1. Although they celebrated her birthday several weeks ago, Jenner made sure to highlight her daughter on Instagram. Last year, the Kylie Cosmetics founder announced that she and Scott are expecting a second baby. While some fans think Jenner has already given birth, no one from her camp has confirmed the rumor.

In addition to Jenner, many Kardashian-Jenner family members honored Stormi on her special day. Here’s how the famous bunch celebrated the celebrity tot.

Kylie Jenner said Stormi Webster ‘changed my whole world’ in a picture with Travis Scott

On Tuesday, Jenner posted a family photo in honor of Stormi’s birthday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared an outdoor picture of herself with Stormi and Scott. While the camera flashed, the family of three embraced each other. The “Antidote” rapper held Stormi, who wrapped her arms around her parents.

“Our baby is four 🤍 ,” Jenner captioned. “Happy birthday to the girl that changed my whole world.”

The Life of Kylie star’s tribute echoes the past remarks about raising Stormi. In a September 2018 interview with Elle, Jenner shared why she was happy to give birth to her daughter in her early 20s.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

“Motherhood really feels like something I was always meant to do,” she told the outlet. “Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years.”

How the Kardashian-Jenners honored Stormi on her birthday

Several of Jenner’s loved ones continued their well-wishes for Stormi throughout the day. Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kris Jenner added their remarks in the Kylie Baby CEO’s comment section.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kendall commented on how grown up Stormi is while Khloe left multiple crying emojis under the post. Kris also shared how much she loves her granddaughter in Jenner’s limited comment gallery.

In addition to adding kind words and emojis about Stormi on Jenner’s page, Khloe and Kris also highlighted her on their separate accounts. For the Good American CEO’s post, she shared a baby photo of her daughter, True Thompson, with Stormi. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Khloe and Jenner were pregnant around the same time. Khlo also added a video of the girls playing with Dream Kardashian and Chicago West.

“The happiest of birthdays to the sweetest, smartest, coolest little angel Storm-A-Loo 🤍 goodness True and I love you so so much Storm,” Khloe wrote. “We are so blessed to have you.”

Kris also posted a baby photo of Stormi on her timeline. The momager kissed Storm’s cheek in the photo as she looked at the camera.

“Happy birthday to my sweet little Stormi, who is the light of our lives!” Kris exclaimed. “Thank you, Stormi, for your smile and your laughter that fills every room you walk into! You are the most amazing daughter, granddaughter, cousin, and friend, and we are all so blessed to have you in our lives. You are so smart, so kind, so funny, and so full of passion for everything always. I thank God every day for choosing me to be your grandmother. I love you so much, Stormi! Love, Lovey xoxo 💕💕💕 “

As of this writing, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, or Kendall haven’t posted about Stormi’s birthday on Instagram.