Khloe Kardashian bonds with True and Dream while ‘delaying’ moving without Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is "all alone" without Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian took her two favorite girls out as she reeled over Tristan Thompson.

Last year, True Thompson’s parents’ relationship changed after Maralee Nichols claimed they had a child together. Earlier this month, the Sacramento Kings player stated on Instagram that he does have another son. The new baby is Thompson’s youngest out of True and Prince, who he shares with Jordan Craig.

Although Kardashian had high hopes for their reunion, the pair remained apart. Before moving into her new home, she recently shared an Instagram photo of herself with True and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream.

Khloe Kardashian took her ‘babies’ True Thompson and Dream Kardashian out

On Tuesday, Kardashian posted a photo of her with her daughter and niece. The Revenge Body host wore a black turtleneck, light blue, cutout jeans, boots, and black sunglasses in the Instagram picture.

True walked next to her mom while holding her hand. The 3-year-old celebrity tot wore an oversized, tan sweatshirt with pink socks and tan boots. As True smiled, Dream walked alongside her cousin. Rob and Blac Chyna’s child wore a burgundy Puma outfit and added blue and pink bows to her hair.

“Me and my babies,” Kardashian captioned the photo before adding that the outfit came from Good American.

Khloe Kardashian wanted her new mansion to be a ‘family home’ with Tristan Thompson

While she seemingly had a good time out with True and Dream, Kardashian reportedly avoids her upcoming move. The designer purchased a mansion next door to Kris Jenner and close to Kim Kardashian. However, a source recently told The Sun she’s “delaying” the move because Thompson won’t be joining her and True.

“She was supposed to have moved in there by now,” the source said. “But [she] is redoing things and tearing up the old plans she did with Tristan – because she just can’t face being in this big huge mansion all by herself.”

“This was supposed to be the family home – and they were supposed to have baby [number] two by now,” they added. “Instead, he has Baby number three with a stranger, and she’s all alone.” Understandably, Khloé is said to be “beyond devastated” by these changes. “They have been desperate for the second baby, and she’s been through so much to try to get it – so to [be] faced with this is a living nightmare for her.”

Kardashian and Thompson first got together in 2016 and welcomed True in April 2018. The NBA star cheated on her during their most recent reunion with Nichols. Since then, he publicly apologized to Kardashian for his actions.