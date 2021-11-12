Fans tell Rob Kardashian his daughter, Dream, ‘saved his life’ as he posts his weight loss

Dream Kardashian is Rob Kardashian’s child with Blac Chyna. Pic credit: @krisjenner/Instagram

Rob Kardashian has his baby girl, Dream Kardashian, to thank for his new health initiatives.

Kris Jenner’s only son recently snapped a photo with Dream in honor of her fifth birthday. Kardashian and Blac Chyna welcomed their daughter into the world on November 10, 2016.

After his latest Instagram post, some fans believe Dream is the only reason the Arthur George founder decided to lose weight.

Rob Kardashian posts weight loss photo with Dream Kardashian

For several seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the family often discussed Rob’s health issues. Although he frequently appeared on the show, in the beginning, fans rarely saw him in later seasons.

However, Rob’s life continued making headlines when he dated Blac Chyna in 2015. After a few months of dating, Chyna became pregnant with their daughter, Dream.

Following Dream’s birth, Rob and Chyna parted ways. While they’ve had multiple altercations and custody battles since then, the pair seemingly have a co-parenting routine handled.

In November 2021, Rob’s family celebrated Dream’s birthday at Jenners’ home. The mansion had multiple, pink Barbie decorations made for the birthday girl.

Khloe Kardashian snapped several photos from the event on her Instagram page. The Good American CEO posed with her niece while wearing a FENDI X SKIMS jumpsuit during the first photo. Dream wore a pink Barbie jumpsuit with silver shorts.

On Rob’s Instagram page, he posted a photo of himself and Dream. In the post, he wore a black T-shirt with blue and yellow shorts. As Rob held Dream on his shoulders, the father-daughter duo posed for the camera.

Not only did fans admire the photo, but they noted Kardashian’s weight loss in the comments section.

“She saved your life,” one follower said of Dream.

Another user said they were happy to see Rob posting a photo of himself on Instagram. The private Kar-Jenner typically uses his page to promote his brands or share adorable photos of Dream.

“Haven’t seen a pic of you in forever; love this!!” the follower exclaimed. “Happy birthday, dream.”

Rob Kardashian has been spending more time with his siblings since weight loss

In addition to Khloe, her daughter, True Thompson, attended Dream’s party. During her slideshow, the Revenge Body star posted several photos of her with the younger Kardashian kids.

At the event, Khloe also snapped pictures of herself with Kim Kardashian’s children, Psalm West and Chicago West.

Dream’s birthday is another way Rob prioritized spending time with his famous family this year. After multiple years of facing depression, weight gain, and a Type 2 Diabetes diagnosis, he reportedly changed his lifestyle.

According to The Mirror, the changes have made Rob want to socialize around the Kar-Jenners more. Over the past year, photographers spotted him celebrating events such as Tristan Thompson’s birthday.

In 2020, Rob attended Kim’s island birthday getaway, which she discussed in her brother’s birthday tribute in March 2021. The KKW Beauty founder also dished how entertaining he is in the family’s group chat.



“Happy Birthday Robbie! 🍀” Kardashian’s post began. “We’ve made so many amazing memories this last year that will fill my heart for a lifetime. I’ll never forget this night a few months ago dancing the night away (yes people I danced) and our boat & whale and even shark adventures LOL”

“The way our daughters are besties warms my heart so much! I love you more than anything and am always here for you! 🍀 I am so tempted to screenshot just some of our group family chat to give people a glimpse of the crazy funny insane person you are!! I LOVE YOU @robkardashianofficial.”