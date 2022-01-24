Why Kris Jenner wants Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson to be ‘in a good place’

Kris Jenner isn’t ant-Tristan Thompson. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

During her public breakup with Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner wants to stick by Khloe Kardashian’s side.

Although they reconnected as a couple last year, Kardashian and Thompson split up again in June. Several months later, a fitness model named Maralee Nichols claimed he fathered her newborn son. Earlier this month, Thompson admitted paternity after Nichols gave birth in December.

While Kardashian remains single, she’s reportedly received support from her family and close friends. In addition to supporting her daughter, Jenner hopes she and Thompson can have a better relationship in the future.

Khloe Kardashian is ‘leaning’ on Kris Jenner after Tristan Thompson’s paternity lawsuit

Even though she broke up with Thompson before Nichols’ public lawsuit, Kardashian was reportedly gobsmacked by him being a father again. After admitting she gave him another chance on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Good American CEO stated she wanted more children with him. However, he has a new baby with another woman, which makes this latest scandal more difficult for her to accept.

“Khloé is really struggling with what’s happening with Tristan,” a source told People. “This time that he was unfaithful has been much harder than the previous times. She really wants the relationship to work and she has been devastated.”

As Monsters & Critics previously shared, Kardashian’s family isn’t too pleased with Thompson, either. Nonetheless, True’s dad is a part of their tribe, and Jenner reportedly hopes he and Kardashian can effectively co-parent for their child’s sake.

“Khloé] wanted the fairytale life with him and she’s so upset,” the insider added. “People around her have never seen her so down and are so thankful she has her mother there who has barely left her side.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“She’s leaning heavily on Kris all of the time,” the insider added. “But Kris wants Khloé and Tristan to be in a good place so she’s encouraging Khloé to keep the lines of communication open.”

Tristan Thompson recently posted about ‘demons’ after apologizing to Khloe Kardashian

While Jenner fully supports Kardashian getting along with Thompson for True, she reportedly doesn’t want them to date again. However, she and the rest of the Kar-Jenners know the Kocktails with Khloe alum will find love again. Before she met Thompson in 2016, Kardashian had recently filed for divorce from Lamar Odom.

“Her family knows that she will meet the right guy when she is ready,” another source said. “It’s hard for her family when she is upset. They love her so much. Khloé is such a strong person, though. She has already moved on after finding out that Tristan was expecting another baby.”

As for Thompson, the NBA star is focused on his career and children this year. He shared an Instagram post about facing his “demons” amid his paternity scandal on Friday.

Pic credit: @realtristan13/Instagram

“Sometimes you don’t realize your own strength until you face your greatest weakness,” Thompson wrote. “Hide from your demons, and they’ll slowly destroy your potential. Face them, and they can potentially become your greatest asset.”