Kim Kardashian gets slammed for featuring Nicola Coughlan in SKIMS campaign: ‘She’s not deserving’

Kim Kardashian received some cool points with Bridgerton after making one of its brightest stars one of the new faces of SKIMS.

SKIMS, Kim’s shapewear line she created in 2018 is quite popular.

Through her notoriety, The Kardashians star has been able to select notable brands and stars to collaborate with in one of her line’s campaigns.

Over time, Kim has collaborated with the NBA, WNBA, Fendi, and more. On the celebrity front, the White Lotus cast, Ice Spice, and Sabrina Carpenter (Taylor Swift’s BFF) have also lent their modeling skills to the reality star’s collection.

The people and brands Kim tends to partner with have fame and fanbases of their own. However, her and Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan’s partnership awakened fans, many of whom had recently finished watching Lady Whistledown herself on Season 3, Part 1 of the Netflix hit.

Among those who were pleasantly surprised to see Kim and Nicola’s worlds colliding were those who felt Kim should’ve done her homework before asking the actor to join her campaign.

Kim Kardashian selected Nicola Coughlan to model in her SKIMS campaign

On Monday, June 17, Kim posted a preview of her latest SKIMS “cover girl” — Nicola. She shared a preview photo of the actor wearing a nude pink SKIMS dress while posing next to a group of flowers. Nicola stared deeply into the camera as she sat against a chair.

The preview led to a video of the actor wearing another bodycon dress, this time neon. As she modeled the dress, Nicola slowly looked at the camera’s direction as it showed a full-body shot of her wearing the dress. Then, the camera turned to a close-up of her face as she prepared to talk to the camera.

“Everybody’s wearing SKIMS,” Nicola said.

Fans felt Nicola Coughlan was ‘not deserving’ of being involved with Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS collection

Nicola was only featured in Kim’s SKIMS campaign for less than a minute. To some, however, it didn’t take much for Instagram commenters to share how they felt about the unexpected crossover.

Underneath Kim’s comments, some wondered why Kim chose Nicola for SKIMS. One user said the actor was “not deserving of the honor” of being associated with the popular brand.

When another commenter asked the user why, they said Nicola made some “antisemetic remarks” amid Israel’s war on Gaza. The actor has been vocal about her stance against Israel and speaking out against the war, even if it could negatively impact her career.

“To me it always becomes about supporting all innocent people, which sounds oversimplified,” Nicola told Teen Vogue in April 2024. “But I think you’ve got to look at situations and just think, Are we supporting innocent people no matter where they’re from, who they are? That’s my drive.”

Amid the negative feedback about Nicola’s joining the SKIMS family, she and Kim received tons of positive responses about the collaboration. Some users praised Nicola’s beauty and for catching one of the most influential people in beauty’s attention.

A user disagreed with Kim and Nicola collaborating. Pic Credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Many more people dubbed Kim a “marketing genius” for reaching out to Nicola as Season 3 of Bridgerton remains on loyal fans’ minds.

This user enjoys Kim Kardashian’s approach to marketing. Pic Credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Now all Kim needs is a guest spot on Bridgerton to bring it all full circle!

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.