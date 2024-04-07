Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan says family will watch PG cut of Season 3: ‘It’s literally written into my contract’

When Nicola Coughlan takes center stage on Bridgerton Season 3, her parents won’t be watching the same version as the rest of the world.

The Penelope Featherington actress has revealed in a new interview that she will have a PG cut of the steamy romance drama for her parents to watch.

Coughlan, born in Galway, Ireland, is from an Irish Catholic family.

“It’s literally written into my contract,” she dished on SiriusXM Hits 1 earlier this week.

“People think I’m like saying it as a joke. I just don’t want to. I grew up Irish Catholic. That’s just not how we vibe.”

The Derry Girls alum said that her mother “didn’t know it was gonna be saucy” when watching the first season.

Nicola Coughlan recalls her mother’s reaction to Bridgerton

“And then you get a bottom, Jonathan Bailey’s lovely bottom, about two minutes into the first episode ever,” Coughlan points out.

“And she was like, ‘What is this?’ But then, now she thinks it’s fantastic and really funny, and she keeps talking about bottoms.”

Bridgerton debuted in 2020 and quickly racked up millions of hours viewed on Netflix as fans devoured the racy drama’s first season.

Each season features a member of the Bridgerton family searching for love, and Bridgerton Season 3 is all about Colin Bridgerton’s (Luke Newton) quest for love with Penelope.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the pair begins the season awkwardly after Penelope hears Colin ridiculing her and saying he will never be in a relationship with her.

Will Penelope and Colin find love?

In a sneak peek, we see Penelope calling out the man she harbors many feelings for, and the third chapter then focuses on his quest to help Penelope find the man of her dreams.

We don’t know whether happiness is on the horizon for Penelope and Colin, but we do know that they have chemistry for days.

The promotional material has zeroed in on this being their time to shine, but perhaps we’re being baited into a false sense of security, and they’ll help each other find happiness with someone else.

The good news is that Penelope and Colin have plenty of fans because their romance has been on the periphery for the first two seasons.

A different strategy for Bridgerton Season 3

Netflix is splitting Bridgerton Season 3 up. The streaming service recently revealed that the first half will premiere on May 16, followed by the second on June 13.

It’s a departure from the first two seasons, but it’s part of Netflix’s strategy to keep subscribers signing up purely for the show for more than one month.

YOU and Stranger Things previously adopted this strategy, and it worked well for them.

Bridgerton is currently on hiatus. Season 3 premieres May 16 and will be followed by the second half of June 13.