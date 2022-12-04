Kim Kardashian and Snoop Dogg team up for SKIMS collaboration

Kim Kardashian and Snoop Dogg buried the hatchet and do a business deal. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/AdMedia

Snoop Dogg and Kim Kardashian seem to have put their past issues behind them to come together for a beautiful campaign that celebrates family.

The Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper appeared in Kim’s latest SKIMS ad that dropped just in time for the holidays.

Snoop wore comfy loungewear and matching plaid sets with his wife, Shantee Broadus. One of the pictures posted by SKIMS featured him with his wife, three children, and five grandchildren.

SKIMS captioned the picture saying that the singer and his family were “Showing how it’s done.”

In one of the pictures, Snoop had a large smile as two of his granddaughters sat on his lap, also smiling at the camera.

The cuteness reached an all-time high, with his grandson who was lying on his side in front of him.

The three generations were wearing pieces from SKIMS Sleep Sets and Cozy Collection.

Snoop Dogg shares a SKIMS family first

Snoop said in a statement that he was happy that all his family was featured in one campaign together.

Snoop pointed out that it had never happened before. He said, “I feel so blessed that three generations of my family were able to come together for the Skims holiday campaign. It’s the first time we’ve been featured in a campaign all together and we all loved the super soft, comfy outfits.”

The rapper shared a picture from the campaign on his social media and wrote, “Three generations of the Broadus family for the Skims holiday campaign this year!”

He added a hashtag to let his 78.1 million followers know that it was an ad. In the picture, his granddaughter was drinking milk in a bottle, whereas the other one was smiling affectionately at her grandmother. Both granddaughters were barefoot, adding to the cuteness, real and cozy vibe of the campaign.

Snoop Dogg went after Kim Kardashian in the past

In the past, Snoop has gone after Kim and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

The 16-time Grammy nominee appeared on The View in 2016 and said that Kanye was hurting and needed a black woman in his life who would stand up to him. He hinted that Kim let him do what he wanted and contributed to his spiraling.

Snoop was particularly angry at Kanye after he visited President Trump at the White House.

It seems to be water under the bridge, as Kim dressed her son Saint as Snoop for Halloween. Maybe the two celebrities bonded over their love of family and were able to let bygones be bygones.

Kanye, on the other hand, has been facing a sea of critics and has been dropped by some major brands including Adidas because of his racist remarks. This week, he got suspended from Twitter once again.

The Kardashians Season 1 and 2 is streaming on Hulu.