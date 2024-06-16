Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Kylie Jenner’s makeup TikTok video: ‘So nice’

Kylie Jenner caught Sabrina Carpenter’s attention after The Kardashians star showed that the Feather singer is a part of her makeup routine.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO knows a thing or two about beauty. And though Kylie has expanded her brand with other projects, her TikTok account shows that she’s still a makeup girlie at heart.

On TikTok, Kylie Jenner shares a more personal side of herself, often seen playing with her makeup drops and testing them out in front of her audience. These videos, set to popular songs, offer a unique and fun way for her fans to connect with her and her love for makeup.

The content queen’s musical choices typically resonate with her fans, and there’s always the chance that one of the musicians she shouts out notices.

After seeing one of Kylie’s makeup TikToks, Sabrina decided to send love Kylie’s way.

Unsurprisingly, fans think it’s a sign the two are embarking on an epic friendship.

Sabrina Carpenter responded to Kylie Jenner doing her makeup to one of her songs on TikTok

In June 2024, Kylie posted a TikTok from her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou’s birthday party. As she wore a white minidress and kept her hair minimally styled, Kylie showed her TikTok followers the lip color she wore for the outing.

She shared her lipstick as she rocked a subtle makeup look with light blush and eyeshadow. Kylie implemented her Kylie Cosmetics lip colors, telling her fans in the caption that she used the “coconut lip liner” and paired it with her “another day, another nude” matte.

As she applied the colors in the bathroom, she played Sabrina’s song, Please Please Please. While showing the look from different angles, the chorus to the tune played in the background, with Sabrina singing, “Please, please, please don’t prove I’m right. Don’t bring me to tеars when I just did my makeup so nice.”

@kyliejenner ‘coconut’ lip liner & ‘another day another nude’ matte lip and didn’t have to reapply the entireeee night ♬ Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter

Kylie’s video received 6.1 million views and counting. One of those viewers was Sabrina, who commented about how much she loved Kylie’s look.

Sabrina approves of Kylie’s lip colors. Pic Credit: @kyliejenner/TikTok

“Makeup soooo nice,” the singer wrote.

Kylie Jenner and Sabrina Carpenter’s TikTok interaction excited their fanbases

After seeing Sabrina’s post, Kylie replied to the Espresso singer with a blushing emoji.

The small exchange was enough for their fans to express their deep feelings about them acknowledging one another’s work. Several commenters felt Kylie shouting Sabrina out would make the rising star even bigger.

This fan appreciated Kylie Jenner shouting out Sabrina Carpenter. Pic Credit: @kyliejenner/TikTok

Others were also excited when they saw Sabrina reposted Kylie’s video on her TikTok account, though some fans argued Kylie doesn’t need help building a following (or does she?).

This TikTok user thinks Sabrina can help boost Kylie’s career. Pic Credit: @kyliejenner/TikTok

Additionally, some weren’t impressed with the Sprinter CEO’s content. One hater told Kylie she looked “older” than her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, both in their late 30s and early 40s.

A fan thinks Kylie Jenner looks older than her sisters. Pic Credit: @kyliejenner/TikTok

Thankfully, Sabrina didn’t think Kylie looked old at all.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.