Kylie Jenner is losing followers like crazy after drama with Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez

The shade has been getting mighty dark for Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber after Selena Gomez fans had enough of the taunts and innuendos from the two that seemed to be directed at the singer on social media.

While Kylie and Hailey hemorrhaged followers on all social media platforms, Selena gained followers by the millions.

The term “Hailey Bieber mean girl” was trending on TikTok, and Selena Gomez’s social media ranking climbed by 6.7 million followers and surpassed Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber’s gain in followers.

Kylie has lost followers over the last month, with her engagement dropping 300% during the same period on Twitter alone.

Since the alleged shady posts, Kylie and Hailey’s TikTok comments have been inundated with smack-talk from Selena Gomez fans.

The fan feud appears to be linked to mean girl comments directed at Selena’s appearance by Kylie and Hailey.

Selena has made posts addressing body shaming about her weight fluctuations because of her medication for Lupus and Bipolar Disorder.

The first of the deleted posts by Hailey happened in January of this year after Selena was body-shamed while on vacation in Mexico and later when she made a cheeky comment about her eyebrows that the two so-called mean girls apparently mocked.

Selena Gomez fans noticed a pattern of shade by Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber

Not only did Selena’s fans notice there was a pattern of shady posts on social media by Kylie and Hailey, but they also kept the receipts.

The first documented incident was a January 6 TikTok by Hailey, which is now deleted; it happened on the day the 30-year-old actress and singer was body-shamed after paparazzi photographed her vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Hailey Bieber shared the TikTok of herself with Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye lip-syncing to audio that said, “I’m not saying she deserves it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right.” Some users perceived this as the girls mocking Gomez.

Last week, the shade was seemingly undeniable after Selena made a TikTok post saying she accidentally over-laminated her eyebrows. Three hours later, Kylie Jenner posted a TikTok of herself with a caption over her eyebrows saying, “This was an accident?????” along with a screenshot of herself and Hailey on FaceTime with the video zoomed in on their eyebrows.

@devotedly.yours Replying to @happy_mama3 Selena Gomez is a such a kind soul and I love that she will never get involved in the petty drama 👑 #kyliejenner #haileybieber ♬ original sound – Nuha

Selena and Hailey have talked about shady rumors in the past because they are tied to Justin Bieber and possibly dated him at the same time. Selena allegedly broke up with Justin because of cheating, but Hailey denied being in a relationship with Justin at the same time Selena was. Selena had to tell her fans to chill out because they came after Justin and Hailey.

Selena Gomez gained millions of followers last month

According to an analysis by Social Blade, Selena Gomez gained millions of followers last month, surpassing both Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber. In the same month, Hailey and Kylie lost followers by record numbers.

Selena’s TikTok ranking increased last month by an astonishing 1200%, showing a gain of over 6.7 million followers.

Meanwhile, Kylie’s TikTok ranking showed a 70% decrease in followers, and Hailey’s TikTok ranking plummeted by 117% in the same period.