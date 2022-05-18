Nicola Coughlan opens up about filming steamy scenes for Bridgerton Season 3 

Nicola Coughlan opened up about NSFW scenes in Bridgerton Season 3 and hinted at their possibility. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Bridgerton is a sensation among fans who love the Regency-era drama for its characters, orchestral versions of modern songs, and the steamy sex scenes, courtesy of Netflix and Shondaland working together.

Details for Season 3 are slowly being released. Fans were told earlier this week that Season 3 will follow Penelope Featherington’s (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton’s (Luke Newton) love story.

Nicola admitted that she knew that the upcoming season would focus on them for quite some time and was excited to be able to tell fans about it.

Although Luke is also excited for the spotlight to shine on Colin, he has admitted before that his family loves Bridgerton but the sex scenes are awkward for him and he usually leaves the room when they come on. In the past, Luke hasn’t had to worry about him being in those scenes, but that’s changing now.

Nicola opened up regarding the possible not-safe-for-work scenes coming up in the third installment of the series.

Nicola Coughlan is ready for NSFW scenes in Season 3

While talking with E! News, Nicola said that as far as being ready for those steamier scenes, “I’m gonna have to be!”

The actress is ready to take on what her role requires as far as Bridgerton goes, but her character Penelope may have some more time before branching out into the physical aspects of a relationship. She still has some work to do with her self-confidence before getting physical, even with her long-time friend and crush Colin Bridgerton.

For her character, Nicola revealed, “Penelope I think has a little more time to wait before she gets into that. I can safely say that she’s still very much the wallflower. She is in business lady mode.”

Nicola described taking on the spotlight in the upcoming season as “terrifying,” but she’s known it was coming for quite some time.

Bridgerton Season 3 story was decided during Season 2

Nicola confessed, “Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season 3 is Colin and Penelope’s love story. I have kept that secret since two weeks into season 2. This is the first time I am saying it here.”

Although Nicola was excited to finally be able to tell fans the news, she also admitted that by the time the news came out, she didn’t want to talk about it because she was “scared” and “When I say it out [loud], it makes it real.”

Despite her nerves about taking on such a large leading role for Season 3, fans are excited to see Pen and Colin’s love story play out, especially since Pen has liked Colin from the very beginning. Adding more drama to this season is Colin’s statement at the end of Season 2, where he told his friends he would “never dream of courting” the young Featherington.

Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.