Is Taylor Swift’s thanK you aIMee a Kim Kardashian diss track?

While Taylor Swift doesn’t name names in her new song, thanK you aIMee, many fans believe the track takes shots at Kim Kardashian.

On Friday, Swift released her newest studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

It contains 16 original songs and is No. 11 in terms of studio albums from the singer.

In addition, Swift also released a surprise deluxe double edition of the album, The Tortured Poets Department The Anthology, which features 15 more songs.

Among the songs is thanK you aIMee, which has lyrics that seemingly shade Kardashian.

Swift’s fans commented on why the song clearly concerns Swift’s feud with reality TV stars and entrepreneurs.

Why Taylor’s fans believe thanK you aIMee is Swift’s Kim K diss

While Swift doesn’t specifically mention names, the biggest clue that Kardashian is the intended target of thanK you aIMee is how the song title is stylized.

The song title capitalizes the letters k, i, and m, spelling out “KIM” when combined.

thanK you aIMee.. the capital letters spell out = KIM …. Taylor is unhinged! The level of IDGAF anymore is being displayed!🤣🤯😩 #TSTTPDBoardMeeting #TaylorSwift #THETORTUEDPOETSDEPARTMENT #thanKyouaIMee pic.twitter.com/c1X5SfKTGL — maximum efficiency (@thatbitch3051) April 19, 2024

Letters are one thing, and the song also contains lyrics that suggest Kim Kardashian is the target.

“I don’t think you changed much, and so I’ve changed your name and any real defining clues,” Swift sings.

In addition, the song’s lyrics call the subject a “hometown bully” and indicate that there’s a “bronze spray-tanned statue” of the individual.

While Kardashian has no known statues like that, she is known for her spray tans.

“And a plaque underneath it that threatens to push me down the stairs at our school, and it was always the same searing pain,” she sings.

“Everybody knows that my mother says she is a saintly woman, but she used to say she wished that she were dead,” Swift sings.

“And one day, your kid comes home singing a song that only us two is gonna know is about you,” she sings in thanK you aIMee.

Kim Kardashian when her kid comes home singing a song that only her and Taylor know is about her #TTPD #ThanKyouaIMee pic.twitter.com/Hf0F8cBH0J — ellie 👽 (@elliehillier) April 19, 2024

That line may reference Kim’s daughter, North West, who listens to Swift and has even shared TikTok videos in which she lip-syncs to her songs.

Swift had rough times with exes and Kim K feud

In 2016, Kim was still married to rapper Kanye West, and he released the song Famous, which specifically referenced Taylor Swift.

“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex…I made that b***h famous,” West rapped in his lyrics.

Swift wasn’t happy with the song reference and publicly slammed it. Kim then released an infamous recorded phone call involving Kanye and Swift, which seemed to indicate the singer gave her permission for Kanye to reference her in his song Famous.

“That took me down to a place psychologically that I’ve never been before,” Swift said of her feud in a 2023 Time interview.

It’s no secret that Swift uses her music as catharsis, previously releasing songs about her former lovers and relationships that didn’t work out.

As of right now, Swift’s current beau, Travis Kelce, was painted in a positive light through lyrics on the new song So High School.

Taylor swift got a super bowl in her rookie year and my goat travis kelce got on her album in his rookie year and now these edits are gonna be the end of me pic.twitter.com/FrxQZwC4UR — zach fulk (@zachfulk3) April 19, 2024

“Truth, swear, scout’s honor…you knew what you wanted, and boy, you got her,” she sings, gushing about the NFL star.

However, she also didn’t hesitate to put the Super Bowl winner on the spot with the public question in her song: “Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me?”