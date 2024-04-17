Michael Strahan teases coaching Travis Kelce to host new spinoff game show

Travis Kelce is following in the footsteps of Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan by hosting a game show that features celebrities.

With that recent news, Strahan seems ready to assist Kelce in preparing him to host the new game show.

Kelce is reportedly adding that to his accomplishments, which include winning several Super Bowl rings with the Kansas City Chiefs, appearing on Saturday Night Live, and dating Taylor Swift.

After spending his career with just one team, the New York Giants, Strahan moved into various business ventures and television projects.

Those TV gigs include his work as an analyst on Fox NFL Sunday, co-anchor on ABC’s Good Morning America, and host of ABC’s rebooted The $100,000 Pyramid.

With that experience in hosting, he might be able to provide valuable insight to Kelce for his upcoming gig.

Travis Kelce to host a spinoff of a popular game show

For Wednesday’s episode of GMA, Strahan appeared alongside co-anchors Rebecca Jarvis and George Stephanopolous.

During part of the program, Lara Spencer joined them to report some recent buzzworthy stories, including one that revealed Kelce’s new game show.

According to Lara, Kelce will host Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, which got an audible laugh from Michael Strahan as GMA displayed on-screen graphics.

The new game show is a spinoff of the popular Jeff Foxworthy-hosted game show Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?

The premise involves non-celebrity contestants relying on a classroom featuring celebrities to answer questions. The game offers the non-celeb constestants a potential prize of $100,000.

“I grew up loving game shows, and I’m excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are you Smarter than a Celebrity?,” Kelce said in a statement, per People.

“The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining,” the NFL star said, joking he was glad to be on the host side of things for the show.

The original primetime run of Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader? hosted by Foxworthy, ran from 2007 to 2009. Amid various changes, he hosted several more seasons of the game show up until 2015.

The concept was revived for Nickelodeon in 2019 for a single season with professional wrestler and actor John Cena as host.

There isn’t an official premiere date for Kelce’s new game show yet, but Season 1 will reportedly have 20 episodes available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Michael Strahan suggests he can help Travis Kelce

After wrapping up her report, Lara mentioned that her GMA colleague is also a football star who hosts a game show.

In reacting to the report, Strahan mentioned that he thought Kelce would “crush it” with this new game show.

“He’s a great guy with a great personality,” Strahan said, adding, “A lot of people don’t realize because they see him on the field. When they see him off the field, they’ll be surprised how great he is.”

“We gotta have him on here so you can show him the ropes,” Lara told Strahan.

“Yeah, maybe I know somebody who knows somebody,” he said with a grin as Rebecca, George, and Laura laughed.

Strahan has hosted The $100,000 Pyramid since June 2016. The format features celebrities paired with non-celebrity contestants to give and receive a series of clues to guess words or phrases.

If they and their partner can climb the Pyramid, a winning contestant can earn $100,000 or more. Season 7 of the popular game show premiered on ABC in September of last year, with fans anticipating another season in 2024.

Celebs on the show have included Katie Couric, Anthony Anderson, Joel McHale, and Strahan’s Fox NFL Sunday co-star, Rob Gronkowski.

During Pyramid’s multiple seasons with Strahan hosting, the show has seen several changes. These include the game show’s studio moving from Strahan’s home area of New York to Los Angeles and its airing date and time moving from Sundays to Wednesdays.