Anthony Anderson reveals he got ‘stabbed’ in ‘kidney’ and sent to ER from movie scene gone wrong

Anthony Anderson recently opened up about the rough injury he endured while filming a scene in a new movie.

The actor and comedian appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss the scary incident that occurred on the set of G20 in South Africa.

Anderson, who stars in ABC’s Black-ish and hosts the game show We Are Family, joked about his injury scare, indicating that some fellow actors got a bit too rough in a scene.

Jimmy asked him about how he’d been spending a lot of time in South Africa, where the action film G20 was being filmed.

“I love the people in Cape Town. I had a great time in Cape Town and looking forward to going back soon,” Anderson also said.

The late-night show host mentioned Anderson having spent a “night in the ER” while he was there.

Anderson talked about his scary injury from movie set

While speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, Anderson detailed the on-set injury that sent him to the hospital in Cape Town.

Anderson said he was working with actors who “were a bit overzealous” in wanting to “whoop [his] a**” for a scene.

He reiterated that they were actors because stuntmen wouldn’t treat him “as bad.”

Anderson revealed that the scene had his fellow actors throwing him into a chair, which they performed successfully on the take. He said he wanted them to “take it easy” on him in the next take, but they didn’t.

“They missed the chair and slammed me into the wooden arm,” adding that it “was made of ancestral slavery wood.”

“It just stabbed me right in my kidney and brought me right to my knees,” the actor said, indicating he couldn’t walk for a bit after it happened.

“Every two or so steps, I buckled over in pain, so I had to spend about four or five hours in the emergency room,” Anderson shared.

Jimmy asked if the actors who had injured him had apologized for the incident.

“Not at all. These white South African actors are on some other s***,” Anderson joked.

Anderson uploaded a post featuring himself during his ER trip at the start of February. The actor smiled and gave the peace sign as he lay on a hospital gurney inside an elevator.

In his IG post’s caption, he called it a “Movie set fight gone wrong” and said, “Who needs a stuntman? Me that’s who!” he wrote.

He also revealed he had nothing “fractured or broken” during the incident but suffered a “deep contusion.”

“Bloodied and bowed but never broken!” Anderson remarked.

Along with Anderson, the upcoming action thriller G20 will star Viola Davis, Ramon Rodriguez, black-ish’s Marsai Martin, and Anthony Starr from The Boys.

According to IMDb, the Amazon MGM Studios and MRC film has not yet received an official release date and is currently in post-production.

Along with acting, Anderson, who hosted the Emmys earlier this year, has forayed into the world of game shows. He hosted Fox’s new show, We Are Family, a unique guess-the-celebrity singing show. Anderson’s mother, Doris, is also part of the show.

He previously revealed he took over We Are Family for actor Jamie Foxx, who had a serious health scare last year that kept him away from the public and his work.

Anderson was noticeably absent from the game show’s season finale in late February. Actor and comedian Joel McHale took over for the night, while Anderson’s mother remained part of the show.