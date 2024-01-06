Anthony Anderson shares why he took over Jamie Foxx’s show

Comedian Anthony Anderson hosts a unique musical game show originally set to feature Jamie Foxx and his daughter.

The new show, Fox’s We Are Family, features contestants trying to guess the identity of a celebrity based on their duet with a non-famous relative.

It was believed that Foxx would host the show, which he also is an executive producer for, and have his daughter with him, just like Beat Shazam, also on Fox.

However, Foxx’s sudden health issues kept him away from his work and the public spotlight for much of 2023.

Throughout his health situation, he had his inner circle, including his family, offering him support and assistance.

Friends, including Nick Cannon and Anderson, were also ready to step in and assist with various projects, including two of Foxx’s TV gigs.

Anthony Anderson shares why he took over Foxx’s musical gameshow

This past week, the first episode of the new gameshow We Are Family premiered on Fox. The concept features an audience of 100 contestants trying to identify which celebrity the non-celebrity performer is related to.

Anthony Anderson is at the show’s helm following his recent appearance in Fox’s The Masked Singer. Joining the actor and comedian is his hilarious mother, Doris Bowman.

Similar to Masked Singer, the show involves mystery celebs singing and clues provided to help contestants guess the celeb’s identity. A prize of $150,000 is up for grabs.

When the show was ordered in February 2023, it was revealed that Foxx and his daughter would host. However, Foxx’s health scare arrived soon after. In November 2023, Deadline reported that Anderson and his mother were taking over as the show hosts.

When recently speaking to ET about taking over for Foxx, Anderson revealed he was helping a friend to “keep this dream alive.”

“Jamie’s been a friend for years. I’m a fan of my friend. And you have to be able to step in. You know he’s an executive producer on the show. And so, to be able to step in and keep this dream alive for him, for the network and whatnot, was a good thing to do,” Anderson told ET.

Jamie Foxx returned to the public spotlight following his health scare

Last month, Foxx appeared at the Critics Choice Association Awards Celebration of Cinema & Television Honoring Black, Latino & AAPI Achievements. During the event, he accepted the Vanguard Award on stage for his performance in the movie The Burial.

“I want to thank everybody. I’ve been through something, I’ve been through some things,” he said during part of his emotional acceptance speech.

“I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over … when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel — I didn’t see the light,” Foxx said, adding he gained “new respect” for his life and art.

While Foxx has provided statements regarding his health situation, it is still unknown why the actor was hospitalized last year while filming his upcoming Netflix movie, Back In Action.

Anderson says ‘it will be a fight’ if Foxx tries to ‘muscle in’ for his hosting gig

As mentioned, Nick Cannon also helped Foxx during his health situation by taking over his gameshow, Beat Shazam. Cannon took on the host role upon the news of Foxx’s health scare. Kelly Osbourne also appeared on the show, taking over for Foxx’s daughter, Corinne.

“And hopefully he and Corrine don’t try to muscle in and take the show back from me and my mama because it will be a fight, Jaime! You’ve seen my mom,” Anderson joked with ET.

We Are Family isn’t the first time Anderson and his mother have worked together on TV. They also appear on E!’s Trippin With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris.

The series focuses on the duo traveling through England, France, and Italy. The adventures include them navigating various cultures as well as their mother-son relationship.

Meanwhile, Foxx’s status regarding television and movies seems unclear. Although the actor has returned to the public following last year’s health scare, he hasn’t shared updates regarding upcoming roles.