When is The Masked Singer back on TV? Episode bumped, will debut four Group C characters

The Masked Singer Season 10 is set to debut four new characters for Group C of the weekly competition.

However, the show is on a brief hiatus as fans likely noticed their favorite program wasn’t in its regular timeslot.

Viewers last saw Episode 5, featuring Harry Potter Night as panelist Jenny McCarthy looked unrecognizable in her costume, representing a familiar character.

There was also the arrival of a Wildcard character named Sea Queen, who had a recognizable voice.

Additionally, viewers saw The Hawk unmasked as a teen heartthrob, who admitted he was “a little hurt” at his reveal before his exit.

Viewers are now wondering when the next episode of The Masked Singer will arrive on TV.

When will The Masked Singer return to TV?

The Masked Singer typically airs on Wednesday evenings at 8/7c on Fox, but that isn’t the case for November 1.

Instead, Fox viewers will see MLB’s World Series Game 5, featuring the Arizona Diamondbacks in a must-win game against the Texas Rangers.

That’s the good news for Masked Singer fans, as the World Series will officially end this week, possibly tonight.

At most, there could be a Game 7 for the MLB championship showdown, which would take place on November 4.

The next Season 10 episode should air on November 8, beginning at 8/7c on Fox. The remaining episodes for the season are expected to air as usually scheduled.

Group C characters to debut on a special night

When The Masked Singer returns with Episode 6, the competition will pick up with four new costumed characters introduced to the panelists and viewers.

Group C will feature mystery celebrities dressed as Donut, Hibiscus, Anteater, and Candelabra. This will be the final group for Season 10, including another Wildcard character.

The show’s Wednesday, November 8 episode will have an interesting theme called One Hit Wonders. Celebs will perform songs considered the only significant hits for the artists who released them.

Previous themes for Season 10 included Elton John Night, NFL Night, and the 2000s. Each of these has the panelists dressed in costume to celebrate the evening as song selections match the theme.

So far, viewers have seen six characters advance to the next stage of the Season 10 competition. From Group A, Gazelle, Cow, and S’More all moved on. Group B’s Husky, Tiki, and Sea Queen are also still competing.

As far as celebs revealed, they’ve included actor and comedian Anthony Anderson, iconic tennis star and activist Billie Jean King, and Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval.

In several weeks, viewers will likely see who The Masked Singer Season 10 winner is, following in the footsteps of Season 9’s Bishop Briggs as Medusa.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.