The Masked Singer reveals Diver in Season 10’s second unmasking as Vanderpump Rules star

The Masked Singer’s second mystery celeb of Season 10 was revealed as the scandalous Diver officially got unmasked.

On Wednesday night’s show, the four costumed characters from the premiere returned to the stage for another musical performance.

The Gazelle, Cow, and S’More celebrity characters returned and were joined by a new Wild Card character named Pickle.

There was also Diver, someone the judges believed might be tied to reality television, and two of them were right with the star they chose.

When the mask finally came off, it was none other than Tom Sandoval, star of the hit show Vanderpump Rules.

That made Ken Jeong two-for-two in his guesses so far during Season 10, with Jenny McCarthy also jumping on board to agree with his pick.

Vanderpump Rules star gets unmasked on The Masked Singer

During NFL night on The Masked Singer, Diver took to the stage to perform his version of the upbeat song I Ain’t Worried by One Republic. While judges and audience members were moving and grooving with Diver’s on-stage bit, he later received the least votes of all five costumed characters, forcing an unmasking.

Earlier, another clue segment arrived where Diver spoke about wanting to act and sing as a kid. He said he eventually became a household name, but everyone hated him. Performing in a costume on stage allowed him to share his talent without being judged.

Additional clues included a television and a pair of red high heels, which Ken cleverly referred to as pumps for Vanderpump Rules. Jenny agreed with Ken’s guess, and when the mask finally came off at the end of the show, they were celebrating their correct guesses.

Confetti fell from the ceiling as the audience cheered for the second unmasking of the season, with Nick Cannon officially welcoming Sandoval to the show.

“This was so much fun. Being able to come out here [and] perform. You know, behind the mask, not being judged, just being judged on my performance. It was really nice,” Sandoval said after his unmasking.

Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke speculated that Diver might be Jersey Shore’s DJ Pauly D due to his ability to get an audience going. However, Ken figured out the character after his performance in the premiere episode.

“I knew I was getting guessed right away,” Sandoval said as Ken celebrated his second-straight guess being correct.

“This has never happened before in my life,” Ken joked.

Sandoval is making other reality TV appearances

Sandoval, 40, is best known for reality TV’s Vanderpump Rules. However, he became even more known from the show when he became synonymous with the term “Scandoval.” He and Ariana Madix, also from the show, dated from 2014 through 2023. Their split arrived due to Sandoval cheating on Madix with friend and co-star Raquel Leviss.

That’s why his Diver character referred to becoming a household name, that he “did it for love,” and that he’d become hated and wanted to escape all that publicity to perform.

He’s moved on from Leviss, the co-star with whom he cheated on his longtime girlfriend, Madix. In late September, Monsters and Critics reported that Sandoval said he is single.

The Masked Singer isn’t the only stop for Sandoval on the reality television circuit either. He’s frequently appeared in advertisements for the upcoming FOX show, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, which premiered its second season on September 25 and airs Mondays at 9/8c on FOX.

In addition, Sandoval is part of the cast of E!’s House of Villains, which will fittingly have some of reality TV’s biggest villains. Others include The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas, Survivor’s Jonny Fairplay, and Flavor of Love star Tiffany Pollard. The House of Villains premiere arrives on Thursday, October 12 at 10/9c.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.