The Masked Singer: Rita Ora’s UK replacement revealed ahead of her Season 11 debut?

The Masked Singer is underway for Season 10, with host Nick Cannon and the recognizable celebrity judges on board to figure out which celebrities are underneath the masks.

One of the costumed characters was already unmasked, with four others still in the competition, including celebs in the Diver costume, Gazelle, S’More, and Cow.

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger returned to the panel of judges to interpret the clues and speculate on celeb identities.

While they’re all back for this season of the show, Scherzinger will leave after Season 10 concludes so she can take on a role in a production in London.

Taking over for the Pussycat Dolls singer will be another singer, as former The Masked Singer UK judge Rita Ora will join Ken, Jenny, and Robin for Season 11.

With Ora leaving the UK version of the popular show, someone else will have to take her spot on the judges panel, albeit for a brief appearance.

Comedy icon replacing Rita Ora on The Masked Singer

With Rita Ora stepping away from The Masked Singer UK, they have found a replacement while she’s out. Based on a report via The Sun, comedy icon Jennifer Saunders will fill in for the singer on the judges panel.

While Saunders, 65, will be a welcome addition to the UK show’s cast, she’ll only be there for one episode. An unnamed source explained further.

“Jennifer is only filling in for the one show but everyone involved is really excited about it. She’s a national treasure and is bound to go down a treat with viewers. It’s a real coup for the show,” a source told The Sun.

Saunders is known for appearing in the British sitcom Absolutely Fabulous as Edina “Eddie” Monsoon. She’ll join the show’s current judges, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, and Mo Gilligan, but only for that one appearance.

Rita Ora will return for the UK show

The Masked Singer UK is moving towards a fifth season. Based on reports, Ora has other work commitments, which will cause her to miss some episodes of the popular celebrity identity guessing game. Along with Saunders, others will take Ora’s seat on the panel of celeb judges.

“The show’s bosses are lining up some stellar celebrity guests to hold the fort while Rita is off and they can’t wait to surprise fans with who they have booked,” an insider also claimed.

In February, The Masked Singer UK Season 4 wrapped up with the reveal of the show’s winner, Rhino. Once the mask was removed, judges and viewers learned it was Charlie Simpson, a singer and songwriter from the popular bands Busted and Fightstar.

Other celebs who donned costumes to perform on the UK’s version of the show included English footballer Chris Kamara, actress Amber Riley, and musician Richie Sambora, best known as a member of the rock band Bon Jovi.

As mentioned, Ora will officially replace Scherzinger for Season 11 of The Masked Singer in the United States. Scherzinger, 45, left the show so she could appear as Norma Desmond in the musical Sunset Boulevard, which is in production at the Savoy Theater in London’s West End.

A Daily Mail report suggested Scherzinger might be one of the celebs who will appear in Ora’s place during one of her absences, but that remains unconfirmed.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.