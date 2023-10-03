The Masked Singer judge Jenny McCarthy shares her secrets to keeping marriage to Donnie Wahlberg ‘spicy’

Jenny McCarthy and her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, work hard to keep their marriage going strong.

The couple, who began dating in 2013, tied the knot in August 2014 and have continually gone to great lengths to ensure they keep their relationship alive and well.

Speaking recently with Fox News Digital, The Masked Singer judge shared her secrets to keeping her New Kids on the Block hunk happy.

Jenny told the outlet that “Respecting each other, communicating with each other, being each other’s friends, finding date nights, and doing the work” are at the top of her list.

Jenny added that she and Donnie have never shied away from putting in the work that needs to be done whenever there are areas in their marriage that might need some tweaking.

“We were both always willing and still willing to do the work when things come up,” the former MTV personality said. “And it really is… it makes all the difference in the world.”

On top of that, Jenny and Donnie renew their wedding vows every year.

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg have ‘sexy rooms’ in their home

In an effort to keep their union feeling new and “spicy,” Jenny and Donnie also make sure they find time for themselves without their kids.

“It would be finding rooms that you can make into sexy rooms that are off-limits to your children,” Jenny revealed.

Jenny, 50, shares a son, Evan, with her ex-husband, John Asher, and Donnie, 54, shares two sons, Elijah and Xavier, with his ex-wife, Kimberly Fey.

“So you guys have a safe, quiet space to always go to, to be romantic, whether that’s a closet, a sauna, or the garage,” Jenny said.

“Find the place that you guys can have some quiet, uninterrupted time, especially if you have kids.”

Jenny and Donnie’s professional lives

While Donnie and Jenny keep certain areas of their relationship to themselves, at one point, they shared their lives with the world. In 2015, their reality TV show Donnie Loves Jenny premiered on A&E and ran for three seasons.

Cameras followed the couple as they settled into married life and balanced family with their careers.

For Jenny, her career as a judge on The Masked Singer currently involves judging the celebrity performers who conceal their identities with elaborate costumes as they show off their vocal talents.

After his stint as a band member in New Kids on the Block, Donnie turned to acting and has found success as one of the stars of Blue Bloods since 2010.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.