Who is Diver on The Masked Singer? Season 10 clues for celebrity performer so far

The Masked Singer Season 10 premiere featured an entertaining character called Diver, who intrigued the judges and viewers.

Diver was one of five costumed performers who performed during the night, with others including Cow, Gazelle, and someone dressed as S’More.

The first celebrity reveal was the unmasking of Rubber Ducky, with comedian and actor Anthony Anderson wearing the character’s disguise.

While Ducky was eliminated, the other four characters got to move on to the next week, with a chance to win The Masked Singer.

Based on the clues provided during Diver’s segment, many people believe they already know the identity of the celeb inside the underwater costume.

Here are more details about the character, including some top guesses for which celebrity Diver might be.

Diver performers a Journey classic in The Masked Singer

When Diver took the stage, they wore a unique deep-sea diver’s suit with an oxygen tank and protective headgear. A yellow and orange octopus was poking out of the front of their helmet with tentacles wrapped around parts of their body.

Diver performed Journey’s classic song Any Way You Want It with plenty of charisma. The judges were out of their seats, moving with the music and enjoying the on-stage routine.

They finished the upbeat song by falling to the stage on their knees as they sang the final parts of the hit, and fireworks shot off behind them.

Audience members and the judges seemed to eat it up, even if Diver wasn’t the evening’s best singer. Either the Gazelle or the Cow character achieved that distinction.

Diver’s clues included a knight, a compass, and a cardinal

With Diver’s clue package, viewers immediately believed it could be a famous villain from music, reality television, or the business world.

“Diving into a completely different persona feels like a nice escape. I’ve been everyone’s favorite person to hate, and to be honest, I get it,” Diver revealed during their clue package.

They admitted that although they made some mistakes, they “did it all for love.”

Diver said, “getting to share my voice without the preconceived notion of who I am” was what they needed at the moment to escape feeling like a “scapegoat for every bad dude they’ve ever known.”

The character was also shown jumping off an oil rig into the deep sea.

Some clues shown during their segment included a newspaper with an “Extra! Extra! Read all about it!” headline, an hourglass, a compass pointing towards “MW,” and a knight featuring two lions on its breastplate.

After Diver’s performance, a man in black brought out another clue for host Nick Cannon: a fake magazine called Masked Money. One of the stories on the cover said, “Diver opens another business,” and the text near the bottom said, “11 million eyes on Diver!”

“The more people talk about my business, the more I want them out of it,” Diver shared.

In the first episode of Season 10, Diver was introduced, and a Cardinal was one of the earliest clues. Along with the midwest on the compass, that could be telling.

Who is Diver? Judges and viewers make their guesses

Once Diver’s clues and performance were over for the premiere night, it was time for some of the judges to share their guesses.

“Okay, so I’m thinking people who’ve made headlines, right?” Nicole Scherzinger asked before suggesting, “Could this be Adam Levine?”

She suggested that “Adam’s been in the doghouse a little,” and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg added that some people don’t like the singer. Nicole also praised Adam as an amazing “performer and entertainer and singer.”

Meanwhile, Ken Jeong said it had to be “the biggest star of 2023” and offered Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval as his guess. A connecting clue could be the “11 million eyes,” the average number of viewers the VPR episodes were getting.

“Scandoval is an amazing singer,” Ken said, adding, “he runs a restaurant at night” for the knight clue.

Jenny said the knight connection could be because the celebrity is sometimes called “Lord” and guessed it was Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, from reality TV. Jenny mentioned that Lord Disick has money and businesses.

While Levine and Disick were some different guesses, many people online were convinced it was Sandoval wearing the costume.

It’s worth noting that the previous episode of Masked Singer had additional clues about Diver, including a Cardinal. That may have suggested Sandoval is the costumed character in Season 10 since he’s from St. Louis, Missouri, home of the St. Louis Cardinals.

More clues will arrive in upcoming episodes of The Masked Singer, along with the character’s reveal!

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.