The Masked Singer viewers think the Diver is Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules

The Masked Singer viewers are convinced that the Diver is Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules as Season 10 of the reality competition kicks off.

On Sunday, The Masked Singer Season 10 premiered with a big reveal before the show moves into its regular day and timeslot on Wednesday, September 27, at 9/8c on Fox.

The Diver was introduced to give The Masked Singer fans a tease at what’s coming up on the show.

In a promo, host Nick Cannon revealed Diver would make an appearance on the premiere.

It didn’t take long for social media to begin buzzing with guesses for who is the Diver.

Thanks to a few clues in the video clip, The Masked Singer fans are certain disgraced Vanderpump Rules star Tom is the man behind the mask.

Why do The Masked Singer viewers think Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules is the Diver?

The Instagram account @bravobygays shared the video teaser that revealed clues about the Diver.

Some of those clues included “most hated creature in the ocean” and “usually I am pumped,” as well as a Cardinal, which could stand for St. Louis Cardinals, where Tom is from.

There was also a picture of a DM in the IG post revealing someone knew someone at the taping who spilled it was Tom.

Aside from the clues and the DM, the comments section was filled with reasons why it was the Vanderpump Rules star.

“Diver – Schwartz and Sandy’s is a dive bar!!!” read one comment, while another said, “You literally can tell it’s his voice 😂” and one that declare, “Why is he not a worm!!!”

The latter, of course, references James Kennedy calling Tom a worm with a mustache at the Vanderpump Rule Season 10 reunion.

One user talked about Tom being forced on viewers, and a different one called him out for doing anything to keep his 15 minutes of fame going after Scandoval.

The Masked Singer isn’t the only fall reality TV show Tom’s appearing on this fall.

Tom Sandoval joins Special Forces Season 2

While Tom’s former ex, whom he cheated on for months Ariana Madix will be taking on the ballroom on Dancing with the Stars, he’s taking on a different kind of challenge.

The bar owner will appear on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 2. In the preview, Tom admits he wants to be punished for his recent actions, aka his affair with Raquel Leviss.

Special Forces Season 2 premieres on Monday, September 25 at 9/8c on Fox.

That means Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules will be on two coemption reality TV shows this fall. It will be interesting to see if he lasts longer on The Masked Singer or Special Forces.

What do you think about Tom being on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Fox.