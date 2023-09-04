Vanderpump Rules wraps filming with blowout fight as Lala Kent calls it ‘ the most difficult season ever’

Filming has officially wrapped on Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, and let’s just say the series ended with a bang.

It will be interesting to see the cast dynamic and how certain relationships have changed after they came back together following the biggest cheating scandal to hit Bravo.

There have been a lot of leaks over the past few months, and we just found out that on the last day of filming, a brawl broke out during a fancy event.

Tom Sandoval was front and center, as was Ariana Madix, who brought her new man along for the event, and OG Kristen Doute was also in attendance.

Before the final episode, the entire crew took a cast trip to San Francisco, and they all seemed to be getting along.

Videos showed them looking chummy during a rocky boat ride on the water and out to lunch before enjoying the sights in the city.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 finale ends in an epic brawl

Chaos ensued while filming the finale episode for Season 11 while still in San Francisco for a Gold Bar Whiskey event.

A clip was posted on Instagram, which showed the cast members dressed in their formal attire when a fight broke out.

We spotted Scheana Shay’s husband, Brock in the background as well as the Bravo cameras as an unidentified man picked up a chair and attempted to hurl it at someone.

However, he wasn’t fast enough as security grabbed him from behind while Tom tried to wrestle the chair from in.

Another security stepped in, and they eventually escorted the problematic guest out of the event. We also spotted James Kennedy towards the end of the video looking at the commotion as the man was being led out of the building.

Meanwhile, the girls looked stunning in their gowns and were all dressed in black and gold, which seemed to be the theme for the night.

Lala Kent talks ‘most difficult season ever’ as filming wraps

Meanwhile, the always outspoken Lala Kent had a lot to say after filming what she called a “difficult” season.

The 33-year-old posted a video on her Instagram Story that showed her lying in bed while wearing a black hoodie.

“That’s a wrap on Season 11,” Lala declared in the snap. “I absolutely love filming Vanderpump Rules. I will say, this was one of the most difficult seasons that I have ever been a part of, ever.”

She continued, “What a wild and strange summer, but it’s done.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.