Has Vanderpump Rules Season 11 filming started?

The rumor mill has been buzzing that Vanderpump Rules Season 11 has started to film!

A couple of weeks after the final part of the Season 10 reunion played out, it seems like the fractured cast has begun filming, or at least some of them have.

Scandoval has plagued the Vanderpump Rules cast since news broke Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss for months.

The fallout, including the explosive reunion where Sandoval and Raquel had to face their friends, has taken the show to a new level.

There’s no question that Scandoval has become an obsession, with fans clamoring for information now that the season has ended.

The good news is Season 11 will capture life after Scandoval, and cameras are ready to roll.

Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz tease Vanderpump Rules Season 11 filming

On the June 21 episode of her podcast, Give Them Lala, Lala Kent revealed she has more thoughts following the Vanderpump Rules Secrets Revealed special. However, Lala isn’t planning on sharing them until she’s on camera for Season 11.

“I have some feelings about secrets revealed. I saw some things I was not happy about. I am not going to go into it because we are going to pick cameras back up soon, and let’s let the story live on the show,” she expressed, referring to more Scandoval drama.

Lala isn’t the only one talking about the upcoming season.

Tom Schwartz teased returning to filming while promoting his stint on the Fox show Stars on Mars.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Schwartz admitted he’s very hesitant to film the show.

“I’m always slightly terrified when we start a new season. We’ve been through so much with this group, and we’re a volatile crew,” he shared.

Although Schwartz didn’t spill filming was on the horizon, Us Weekly correspondent Christina Garibaldi dropped she knows cameras will be rolling soon.

More Vanderpump Rules Season 11 filming news

Yes, there are even more signs that Vanderpump Rules has started to film the next season.

The Twitter account @thebravobabe_ tweeted on Thursday that Sandoval was not only back but was scheduled to start filming on Friday.

Pic credit: @thebravobabe_/Twitter

Backing up that statement came an Instagram post from @ratemybravo revealing that a Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras show for this weekend was rescheduled until September once filming wrapped.

In the same post was a video from Brock Davies revealing “it’s the day” and revealing he was taking Summer Moon to her grandma’s house for a sleepover, alluding to filming beginning.

There was also a video of Scheana Shay showing off her fresh glam, hinting she’s getting ready to be back on camera.

Alright, Vandeprump Rules fans, the new season appears to be in production.

That is, of course, good news, but the bad news is that it won’t be back on air until early next year. It also means the cast will probably be more tight-lipped for now.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Bravo.