Below Deck alum Kate Chastain shares motherhood updates to weigh in on RHONJ and Vanderpump Rules drama

Below Deck new mama Kate Chastain has been sharing updates on her life with baby Sullivan and giving her two cents on Bravo hot topics.
Kate spent six years sharing her wit and sarcasm on the hit yachting show.
Since her exit after Season 7, Kate has remained a pivotal part of the Bravo family.
Most noteworthy, of course, was her correspondence at BravoCon last year and her appearance on Galley Talk.
As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kate welcomed her first child in May but motherhood hasn’t stopped her from weighing on all things Bravo universe.
The former chief stew simply does it in a different manner these days.
Kate Chastain weighs in on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and Vanderpump Rules drama
Taking to Twitter, Kate revealed how motherhood has impacted her Bravo watching with her thoughts on two of the network’s hottest shows, Vanderpump Rules and RHONJ.
When Kate asked for some mom advice on how to get her six-week-old to sleep in his bassinet, Jax Taylor responded, “Duh when all else fails #MsRachael.”
The Below Deck alum later retweeted his response, adding, “There’s a #Scandoval joke to be made here but I’m too tired to think what it is #MsRaquel.”
Kate also weighed in on The Real Housewives of New Jersey drama with a comment about Bo Dietl.
“I’ve been so busy with a newborn I don’t even know who Bo dietl is,” she tweeted.
The new mom has given plenty of updates on her life, and they have all been on point for the former chief stew.
Below Deck alum Kate Chastain shares motherhood updates
One tweet featured Kate singing to baby Sullivan with her dog listening too.
Kate also revealed that her son isn’t a fan of any of the four different baby carriers that she bought. She joked that she would be in touch with people in four to six weeks due to her current situation of holding him at all times.
The Bravo personality did get some time for herself today, though.
Kate shared a picture of her enjoying some time out while her nanny took care of Sullivan. Her only issue was she doesn’t have proper to-go cups leaving Kate to use a baby bottle, and we are here for it.
Life sure has changed for Below Deck alum Kate Chastain since she welcomed her son. However, motherhood and sleep deprivation haven’t stopped Kate’s sassiness at all.
Kate may not be posting on social media as much as she used to, but when she does, it’s pure gold.
Below Deck, Vanderpump Rules, and The Real Housewives of New Jersey are all currently on hiatus on Bravo.