Kate Chastain compares son to Below Deck charter guests and weighs in on Vanderpump Rules reunion

Kate Chastain has compared her son Sullivan to Below Deck charter guests while also giving her two cents on part one of the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

The first-time mom has happily embraced the new chapter in her life since welcoming her baby boy earlier this month.

Despite being sleep-deprived, Kate has managed to keep her hilarious humor that has had Below Deck fans loving her since she debuted on Season 2 of the yachting show.

Although she’s not on social media as much, Kate has entertained her Twitter followers with commentary on a couple of hot topics.

One, of course, has to do with her life as a mom.

The former chief stew has managed to find parallels between her new life and her old life as a yachtie.

Kate Chastain compares son to Below Deck charter guests

Taking to Twitter yesterday, Kate gave an update on life as a single and new mother.

“Meltdowns over scheduled meal times, multitasking to take care of their endless laundry, the entire time just hoping they drink so much they pass out….Newborns are exactly like #BelowDeck charter guests,” she wrote.

Meltdowns over scheduled meal times, multitasking to take care of their endless laundry, the entire time just hoping they drink so much they pass out….



Newborns are exactly like #BelowDeck charter guests pic.twitter.com/VX1ToQAiwj — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) May 24, 2023

This isn’t the first time that Kate has compared motherhood to Below Deck.

After announcing her pregnancy, Kate revealed that taking care of a toddler and drunk charters guests are pretty much the same thing. Kate also shared being a chief stew, enduring sleepless nights, and being on call 24/7 prepared her to be a mom.

However, she does get a little help from her furry baby, whom Kate recently shared is Sullivan’s fierce protector.

Halo’s new nickname is “Child Protective Services” he loves Sullivan SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/Pa5PfHHMeB — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) May 19, 2023

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kate used her wit and humor to shut down claims chef Ben Robinson was her baby daddy. Right now, she’s keeping the name of Sullivan’s father private.

What she’s not keeping quiet on is the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain weighs in on the Vanderpump Rules reunion

After months of waiting, the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion finally hit Bravo airwaves last night, with Scandoval taking center stage.

Kate got in on the action, too, as Twitter was buzzing with thoughts on part one of the three-part reunion special.

In one tweet, Kate dissed Sandoval by comparing his haircut to the “original Kate Gosselin haircut.”

She also had a question about the uncensored versions on Peacock, as it seems her roommate, baby Sullivan, isn’t allowing her to watch it just yet.

Pic credit: @Kate_Chastain/Twitter

Perhaps the best of Kate’s wit, humor, and sass was directed at Raquel Leviss. The latter was in a trailer during part one, watching on a TV screen due to her restraining order against Scheana Shay.

“Putting her in a trailer in the parking lot exactly 100 yards away is pure comedy #PumpRules,” read the tweet.

Putting her in a trailer in the parking lot exactly 100 yards away is pure comedy #PumpRules https://t.co/COOcpDGOm2 — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) May 25, 2023

Oh, Kate also reshared a tweet that gave props to James Kennedy and Lala Kent for their behavior at the reunion show so far, and we’re here for all of it.

Kate Chastain never disappoints when it comes to sharing her life or thoughts on hot topics. The former yachtie has done it again, talking about her son and Vanderpump Rules.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.