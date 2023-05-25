Lala Kent and James Kennedy were the MVPs of the Vanderpump Rules reunion

The highly-anticipated Vanderpump Rules reunion began airing, and with part one behind us, there were two standout performers.

While many thought Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval would take center stage, that wasn’t exactly how things played out.

As the cast gathered on stage to begin filming, Scheana Shay was there for the beginning, so Raquel Leviss wasn’t there. She watched from her trailer as the restraining order she filed against her former best friend was still in place, so the women could not film together in any capacity.

Lala Kent and James Kennedy came in hot right from the beginning. They have voiced their opinions since the scandal broke, obviously siding with Ariana.

James and Tom nearly came to blows immediately, with plenty of cursing and insults slung. Plenty between them needed to be addressed, including how close their friendship was.

As for Lala, she was there to let the world know about how “dangerous” Tom was, even comparing him to Randall Emmett.

Lala Kent rejects Lisa Vanderpump’s opinion

Lala Kent was ready for the reunion, and just a little into filming, she was prepared to read Tom Sandoval for filth. She threw out accusations that he was “dangerous” and compared her situation with Randall Emmett to what was happening between Ariana Madix and Tom.

Lisa Vanderpump stepped in and told Lala she was overstepping with the dangerous comment, and Lala clapped back. She “rejected” Lisa’s opinion, and viewers were stunned to see the exchange.

Lala defended Ariana, called out the Tom’s, and shut down LVP. She deserves an Emmy for carrying Part 1 of this reunion. #PumpRules #PumpRulesReunion pic.twitter.com/lN0fnmPuEd — SHEA FROM THE BAY (@SheaFromTheBay) May 25, 2023

Even Andy Cohen had a moment when Lala cut off Lisa.

Lisa saying LaLa is aggressive was uncalled for and awful.. even Andy knew that Lisa is on the wrong side of history #PumpRules #pumprulesreunion pic.twitter.com/3cEUIxM3XI — Dr. Bravo 👩🏽‍⚕️ (@bravopharmacist) May 25, 2023

James Kennedy and Lala Kent got plenty of praise for their stances from Vanderpump Rules viewers

There were several moments where James Kennedy and Lala Kent owned the stage. Social media was lit up with praise for one or both of them as part one of the Vanderpump Rules reunion aired.

They both had separate standout moments and several together. When Tom Sandoval attempted to apologize, James revealed it didn’t “hit,” while Lala said she wasn’t even listening.

They promised they were coming in hot, and they delivered. The trailer didn’t highlight even half of the drama and hilarity that James and Lala brought. Their one-liners and clap backs took over the show and rivaled Scandoval in a big way.

“Didn’t cross his mind” 🤣🤣 James bringing right from the start lol #PumpRules #pumprulesreunion pic.twitter.com/29LSJGC3NI — Bambi ~ Pay attention, PUH – LEASE (@Bambi_4L) May 25, 2023

With two more parts of the reunion left to air and the secrets revealed episode coming too, there is still plenty of drama on the way.

Will Lala Kent and James Kennedy keep this energy through it all?

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.