Fans shocked by Lala Kent and Ariana Madix’s attendance at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Lala Kent and Ariana Madix took Capitol Hill on Saturday, but some fans were confused about why.

The Bravo stars, accompanied by Lisa Vanderpump, attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday.

As one might infer from the name, the White House Correspondent’s Dinner is a gathering of journalists and notable figures.

Although Ariana, Lala, and Lisa aren’t celebrated journalists, they have certainly achieved notable figure status.

The event, hosted by Roy Wood Jr., took place at DC Hilton Hotel.

The Vanderpump Rules stars were the talk of the town at the event, even receiving a shoutout from the host.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was a who’s who of famous faces, including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Additionally, some Vanderpump Rules faces were in the mix.

According to Page Six, Ariana and Lisa received invitations from the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Lala got her invite as a guest of the Los Angeles Times.

Vanderpump Rules has seen a resurgence in popularity since news of the Scandoval scandal between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss went public.

But not everyone was sold on Ariana and Lala’s inclusion at the event.

Fans confused about Lala Kent and Ariana Madix’s attendance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Some users took to Twitter to soundoff about the reality stars attending the lavish dinner.

One Twitter user declared that journalism was dead upon seeing the images of Lala and Ariana at the event.

The user wrote, “Journalism is truly dead. Why are they there? Don’t get me wrong, I love watching them on mindless reality tv, but for real, why are they there?”

A similarly bewildered spectator wondered, “Why are any of them even there?”

However, not everyone was confused about the VPR and White House joining of worlds.

Another Twitter user educated those complaining on social media, explaining why Ariana and Lala were there and who invited them.

The user wrote, “To everyone complaining about why they are there: 1) the Dinner is thrown by the WH Correspondents Association. 2) the press invites their own guests, not the administration. President is guest speaker 3) it’s held at a hotel, not the WH. 4) it’s done to raise $ for scholarships.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.