Brandi Glanville calls out Scheana Shay over Scandoval outrage

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville is offering Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay a reminder about her complicated past in a series of social media posts.

Brandi took to Twitter with a valid question regarding the Vanderpump Rules cast outrage on the show, considering the history of cheating amongst cast members.

As fans recall, Scheana had an affair with Brandi’s ex, Eddie Cibrian, when Brandi and Eddie were still together.

Additionally, the show has been plagued with cheating scandals, including ones featuring Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and James Kennedy.

According to Brandi, “A cheater is a cheater,” and the Vanderpump Rules cast is full of them.

While Brandi wasn’t specifically calling out Scheana, it seems the former Sur server took offense.

Brandi Glanville calls out Scheana Shay and Vanderpump Rules cast over Scandoval outrage

Over the weekend, Brandi issued a few scathing tweets, referencing her history with actor, Eddie Cibrian, and his mistress, Scheana Shay.

Brandi tweeted, “A cheater is a cheater no matter how it goes down @scheana you knew eddie was married so it’s all the same. I wasn’t specifically talking about you I said everyone on that show has cheated. But if you want a war when we have been cool it’s sad.”

Brandi Glanville calls out Scheana Shay for Scandoval reaction, reminding her of their complicated history with her ex. Pic credit: @brandiglanville/Twitter

Although Brandi threatened to “start a war,” it seemed that cooler heads prevailed.

Approximately 30 minutes later, Brandi updated fans, revealing that she and Scheana had texted.

Brandi Glanville calls out Scheana Shay but says the two “are good.” Pic credit: @brandiglanville/Twitter

Brandi clarified that she “didn’t understand the outrage, considering the groups history.”

The outrage, of course, was the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss cheating scandal, cleverly dubbed “Scandoval.”

As for Brandi and Scheana, the history between the two women goes deep.

Brandi Glanville’s husband, Eddie Cibrian, had an affair with Scheana Shay

When Brandi arrived on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in Season 2, she was experiencing a tumultuous period in her life. Her then-husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, cheated on her with singer LeAnn Rimes and waitress Scheana Shay.

The drama spilled over into Vanderpump Rules, where Scheana starred as a waitress at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants, Villa Blanca and Sur.

At the time, Scheana spoke with Us Weekly to share her side of the story.

She told the publication, “Seven years ago, I met Eddie, and six or eight months go by, and I find out that he’s married, and I call him out. He lied at first about it, and then he admitted it. So I stopped talking to him for a long time.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.