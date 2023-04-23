Brandi Glanville reveals Lisa Vanderpump situation cost her ‘life savings’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville is never afraid to speak her mind. So when she goes on a podcast, she typically delivers riveting content.

A recent appearance was no exception, with Brandi sharing a ton of information while calling out those she felt wronged her in the past.

Unfortunately for Brandi stans, the reality star took a hiatus from appearances following a “traumatic” incident that resulted in her firing.

Luckily for fans, Brandi returned to the podcast circuit with some piping hot tea.

The mother of two called out former friend Lisa Vanderpump, who she claimed cost her her “life savings” as a result of a situation involving the Vanderpump Dogs founder.

Additionally, the mother of two touched on other topics, like her recent appearance on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4, which was filmed in January.

Brandi Glanville won’t reconcile with ‘villain’ Lisa Vanderpump

Brandi was a guest on Namaste B$tches, and she didn’t hold back on various topics.

She discussed Lisa Vanderpump, her former friend-turned-foe.

The ex of Eddie Cibrian likened the “strategic” Lisa to one of the villains in her life.

According to Brandi, she and Lisa had too much of a history to reconcile.

In addition to having a long history, legal situations with LVP cost Brandi a ton of money.

Brandi explained, “She’s one of the villains of my life. I will make up with many people, but I can’t with her.”

Brandi revealed, “It cost me my life savings to do all of these things to deal with that situation.”

However, Brandi admitted that if she saw Lisa on the side of the road, she would call AAA for the Vanderpump Rules star.

As it turns out, Lisa isn’t the only person who has reportedly cost Brandi money.

Brandi Glanville alleges trauma from Caroline Manzo situation

Brandi jetted to Morocco in January to film Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. The blonde beauty joined the Season 4 cast alongside Vicki Gunvalson, Gretchen Rossi, Alex McCord, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, and Caroline Manzo.

Drama followed the ladies to Morocco, with Caroline alleging “unwanted” touching at the hands of Brandi. The incident caused both ladies to return home and cost Brandi some jobs.

Brandi said she had a job lined up but lost it because of the incident.

In the same podcast, Brandi revealed, “I’ve never been fired from a show except for Housewives in the 12 years I’ve been working so this is like, very traumatic.”

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.