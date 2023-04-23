Brandi Glanville reveals ‘traumatic’ firing following RHUGT drama with Caroline Manzo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville is feeling traumatized, and the alleged culprit is The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Caroline Manzo.

Brandi and Caroline have been doing press for their respective ventures following explosive rumors involving unwanted touching.

As Monsters and Critics reported, an incident between Brandi and Caroline occurred while the two filmed Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4. While at a party during filming, Brandi allegedly kissed the RHONJ alum multiple times without her consent.

Because of the alleged incident, Brandi and Caroline departed Morroco early.

But the fallout from the incident has followed Brandi home.

Brandi appeared on a podcast hosted by RHONJ’s reigning queen Teresa Giudice to spill the tea.

Brandi Glanville reveals trauma after being fired for alleged RHUGT misconduct

Brandi was a guest on Namaste B$tches, and she revealed why her firing was particularly traumatic.

After Brandi’s ex, Eddie Cibrian, cheated on her with singer LeAnn Rimes, the mother of two had to start working to support her boys as a single mother. She joined RHOBH, where she immediately caused a splash.

Although Brandi ultimately left RHOBH, she found another show in Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. She started on RHUGT Season 2, which had an ex-wives club theme.

Brandi revealed that she had never been fired in her 12 years of working.

However, Caroline’s accusations put her job in jeopardy.

Because of this, Brandi said, “This is, like, very traumatic.”

According to Brandi, she had a job lined up for when she returned home from filming. Unfortunately, after the RHUGT incident, the job was scrapped.

Brandi explained, “I had a job, a show coming, starting right when I got back, and they were like, ‘We just want to bad press to die down.’ But, it’s not dying down.”

As for RHUGT Season 4, Brandi speculated that the show would come out in September, but the date remains to be determined.

Brandi Glanville calls RHUGT drama a ‘set up’

The Namaste B$tches appearance was Brandi’s first interview since filming. She did address the situation in a series of tweets last month.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Brandi took to Twitter to unleash her rage after the Morrocan incident with Caroline.

She called the accusations a “f***ing setup.”

Additionally, she revealed she was “sick of this narrative.”

Brandi said she got the job because of her stellar performance on her first season of RHUGT.

She explained, “I was told to bring the party just like before & that’s exactly what I did & I was punished for it.”

Time will tell what exactly transpired as more information comes to light.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.