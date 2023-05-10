Below Deck alums Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain to appear on Project Runaway All-Stars

Below Deck alums, Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain are heading to Project Runaway All-Stars.

Season 20 of the iconic fashion series will feature All-Star designers from the first 19 Seasons of the hit show competing for the coveted $$250,000 prize, a mentorship with the CFDA, and a feature in Elle magazine.

Project Runway’s pulling out all the stops and not just involving the superstars invited back to compete in the series again.

Christian Siriano returns as a mentor with Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth back to judge the Emmy-winning competition show.

There will also be several famous faces joining the judges’ panel.

All of this plus Below Deck plays a key role in one competition, and Kate has a seat at the judges’ table.

Captain Lee Rosbah and more Below Deck stars to appear on Project Runway All-Stars

In the trailer for Project Runway Season 20, several members of the Below Deck family appear during a competition. Captain Lee leads the pack as the yachties are introduced.

Below Deck Mediterranean stars Captain Sandy Yawn, Courtney Veale, and Mzi “Zee” Demper are also in the mix, with Below Deck Down Under stars Captain Jason Chambers and Aesha Scott rounding out the group.

Well, at least the yachties that are featured in the trailer. There could be more Below Deck stars not yet shown.

Christian introduces Captain Lee as the stud of the sea, and the captain’s clearly happy to be part of a Project Runway competition. Details regarding what Captain Lee is in for on the show are not given, and that definitely piques fans’ interest in the competition.

However, it’s a safe bet the designers have to create some type of new yachtie uniform.

Kate Chastain joins Project Runway as a guest judge

Although she isn’t mentioned in the trailer, Kate will occupy a guest judge chair on the show. Given how Kate came for Big Brother alum Rachel Reilly regarding her fashion choices on The Traitors, Kate will certainly be a welcome addition.

The new mom has no problem bringing her wit and sarcasm to any situation. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kate did just that to address rumors chef Ben Robinson is the father of her son.

Kate isn’t the Bravo star occupying a guest judge chair on Project Runway Season 20. The Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps will also make an appearance.

The question is, will Kate Chastain be the guest judge for the competition that Captain Lee Rosbach and other Below Deck stars appear in? Below Deck fans will have to tune in to find out.

Be sure to check back as more information on Kate and Captain Lee’s appearances on Below Deck comes out, Monsters and Critics will have them for you.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Project Runway Season 20 appears on Thursday, June 15 at 8/7c on Bravo.