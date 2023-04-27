Will Captain Lee Rosbach attend BravoCon? The Below Deck captain weighs in

Below Deck fans can’t help but wonder if Captain Lee Rosbach will bet at BravoCon this fall after recent events.

The stud of the sea spent 10 years on Below Deck as the OG captain of the franchise.

However, earlier this month, Captain Lee confirmed that he was not asked back for Season 11 of the hit yachting show.

Captain Lee’s news came hot on the heels of weeks of speculation that Below Deck Adventure’s Captain Kerry Titheradge would be taking over Below Deck for Season 11.

The same thing happened to Captain Lee’s pal Eddie Lucas who revealed in May 2022 that he was not asked back for Season 10 after doing five seasons on Below Deck.

This week, one fan wasted no time finding out if Captain Lee would be at BravoCon. After all, Below Deck fans still adore him and jump at any chance to meet him.

Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach weighs in on BravoCon

Earlier this month, Andy Cohen announced that not only was BravoCon back for 2023, but it will take place in Las Vegas. The Bravo event will descend on Sin City Friday, November 3, through Sunday, November 5.

One Below Deck fan took to Twitter to seek out Captain Lee, asking, “Captain, will you be at BravoCon ? I live in Vegas and we have a whole fan group four you !”

Captain Lee retweeted the message, writing, “If I’m invited I’d love to go.”

The response had another Twitter user expressing that BravoCon wouldn’t be the same without the beloved captain, and we agree 100%. Captain Lee has attended the Bravo fan event since it kicked off in 2019.

COVID-19 sidelined the festivities for two years, returning in 2023 with a bang in New York City, and Captain Lee was on hand for it all.

Captain Lee wasn’t the only one talking about BravoCon this week. Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King dished some dirt from last year and basically got himself an invite for this year from Andy Cohen, thanks to his Southern Charm crush.

Other Below Deck news

The Below Deck universe has been quite busy lately, especially now that Below Deck Sailing Yacht has finally hit Bravo airwaves.

An American Idol alum popped up on Below Deck Sailing Yacht this week, and the Parsifal III had no clue the guest was famous.

Below Deck Mediterranean fans have been questioning when Season 8 will premiere this year, and it could be later than normal.

Courtney Veale from Below Deck Med took on the trolls a couple of weeks ago as she shared a positive message to young girls.

BravoCon is still months away, which means the list of Below Deck cast members attending the event likely won’t come out until this summer. Hopefully, Captain Lee Rosbach’s name will be on it.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.