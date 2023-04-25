Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King spills the tea on BravoCon hook-up and crush

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King has become known as the ladies’ man of the franchise.

Gary has been giving fans something to talk about since his Season 2.

The first officer has a way with the women and often finds himself in hot water because of it.

On Season 3, Gary literally made out with every single female in the interior crew.

It turns out that Gary’s good looks and flirtatious ways have spread to other Bravo shows.

The first mate recently shed some light onto a little BravoCon tryst and some crushes.

Gary King reveals his BravoCon hook up

Last night Gary dropped by Watch What Happens Live for his first-ever appearance in the clubhouse to speak with Andy Cohen. Captain Glenn Shephard joined the two for a night of laughs, dishing dirt, and making fun of Gary.

Andy wasted no time poking fun at Gary’s flirty way with the ladies. Thanks to a game where Gary had to swipe right or left on various Below Deck starlets, Andy got the tea on who Gary got busy with at Bravo.

Gary swiped right on Below Deck Mediterranean alum Courtney Veale admitting they met and BravoCon, to which Andy alluded a hook-up. That was not the case, so Andy asked Gary if he hooked up with anyone at the annual event.

“Kenya Moore’s assistant,” was his response before Gary added, “To be honest, I didn’t know who Kenya Moore was until I hooked up with her assistant.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King talks Bravo crushes

Along with asking about his BravoCon hook-up, Andy also wanted to know Gary’s thoughts on Summer House star Danielle Olivera having a crush on him. Danielle recently shared that she thought the first mate would be fun to hang out with.

A fan asked Gary’s thoughts on that, to which he replied that he didn’t know who Danielle was but also said she had a “nice smile” and was “very cute.”

All of this comes hot on the heels of Gary revealing he has a crush on Southern Charm star Taylor Ann Green. Monsters and Critics previously reported that Gary admitted he was too shy to approach her at BravoCon, so he slid into her DMs, and they have since been talking.

Andy teased that Gary pretty much secured an invitation to BravoCon Las Vegas with his hope of meeting Taylor there.

Gary King from Below Deck Sailing Yacht can’t seem to help himself when it comes to the ladies. Season 4 of the show will once again see him in a love triangle, and not just one.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.