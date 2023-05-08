Kate Chastain reacts to rumors Below Deck alum chef Ben Robinson’s her baby daddy

Kate Chastain has addressed rumors that her good friend chef Ben Robinson is the father of her son.

The former Below Dec chief stew has embarked on a new chapter in her life, motherhood.

Kate shocked fans last fall when she announced she was expecting her first child.

At the time, Kate didn’t spill if she was having a boy or girl and she didn’t reveal the identity of her baby daddy.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kate welcomed her first child, Sullivan Cay, sharing a photo of her precious angel last week.

The pic had social media buzzing with speculation about who is Sullivan’s father and now Kate is addressing those rumors.

What did Kate Chastain say to rumors Below Deck alum chef Ben Robinson is her baby daddy?

Twitter was on fire with comments suggesting that chef Ben was Sullivan’s father. Several users remarked that the baby looked so much like Ben.

One even point-blank asked if Ben was the father, while another expressed hope that the Below Deck Mediterranean alum chef was the baby daddy. A different user pointed out that the little guy “has Ben’s smirk.”

Taking to Instagram Stories earlier today, Kate shared another picture of her baby boy. Kate and Sullivan are at home with the little guy looking swaddled, comfy, and cozy.

Kate isn’t in the picture, but her sense of humor and protective mama bearness came out in full force.

“For the record, the only thing this handsome guy has in common with any chef is the tendency to get emotional around meal times,” she wrote.

Well, there you have it. Below Deck fans, Kate has shut down speculation that her pal Ben is the father of Sullivan.

Here’s what Kate Chastain has said about her baby daddy

Although Kate happily took her fans along for her pregnancy ride and intends to share pictures of Sullivan via social media, she has no intentions of revealing the identity of her baby daddy.

On Watch What Happens Live, soon after her pregnancy news broke, Kate spilled that she was going to be a single mom.

Kate also spoke with Entertainment Tonight ahead of her stint on The Traitors, expressing why she was keeping some details regarding her first child private.

“This is not just my information. Like, my unborn child, one day, will have access to the internet and we’ll be able to Google, and I just feel like it’s not just my information to share,” she shared with the outlet.

It seems Kate Chastain’s sticking with her rules that she will share her baby on social media while still keeping some information private, like Sullivan’s father. One thing Kate made crystal clear is that Chef Ben Robinson is not her baby daddy.

