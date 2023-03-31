Below Deck alum chef Ben Robinson reveals why all good chefs are ‘a**holes’

Below Deck favorite fan chef Ben Robinson has had more than his fair share of tantrums and meltdowns on the show.

Ben was in the galley to help launch the OG Below Deck, as well as Below Deck Mediterranean.

The chef did two and a half seasons on Below Deck and one and a half seasons on the spin-off.

Along with being on the yachting show, Ben has also participated in all four seasons of Galley Talk.

There’s no question that chef Ben isn’t the only chef to ever be an a**hole on the show.

Recently Ben spoke on Brandi Glanville’s Unfiltered podcast to reveal why that’s the case.

Ben Robinson reveals why all good chefs are ‘a**holes’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has become good friends with Kate Chastain since they appeared on The Traitors. It was through Kate that Ben met Brandi and agreed to give an update on his life to Below Deck fans via her podcast Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.

“I’m actually not an a**hole, alright?” he kicked things off, letting Brandi and others know he’s not a bad guy.

Ben went on to explain his statement by indicating why he feels all good chefs have to be jerks in the galley.

“My point is, every good chef has to be an a**hole,” Ben expressed. “Because otherwise, everyone’s going to run all over you. Your food is going to be compromised. So, if you’re not like, ‘What the f**k are you doing? These plates need to go outside.’ Like, if that doesn’t happen, you’re compromising the food.”

The Below Deck alum went on to explain there has to be a clear direction in the back and front of the house to keep the quality of the food and service on par. If that takes being a jerk or not nice at times, then so be it.

As mentioned above, Ben feels it doesn’t make anyone a bad person, but is rather part of the job. The chef isn’t on reality television anymore.

However, Ben has found other ways to keep entertaining his fans.

Below Deck alum chef Ben Robinson does cooking and cruises

Since leaving Below Deck, Ben has used social media to keep fans entertained and updated on his life. The chef often features videos of him doing cooking demos.

Ben was happy to announce that it’s “soft-shell crab season” in a recent Instagram post, where he did a beer batter soft-shell crab dish.

Along with his IG content, Ben has also partnered with various cruise lines for meet-and-greet events. According to Travel & Leisure, Ben has teamed up with Emerald Cruises for two different events.

The first one is an eight-day cruise exploring Italy and Croatia. It kicks off on October 28 and costs $5,100 per passenger. The second trip explores the Caribbean and is also an eight-day trip, leaving on March 2, 2024.

Ben will have onboard demonstrations to create custom-made dinners for guests. A Q&A session with the Below Deck chef is also on the itinerary for both cruises.

Be sure to follow chef Ben to see his various cooking demos and see how to book one of his upcoming cruises.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.